Hundreds of North Texas shoppers lined up outside JCPenney at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco before doors opened at 5 a.m.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time for the shopping frenzy to start! North Texans are awake early to get a head start. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has more.

Hundreds of North Texas shoppers lined up outside JCPenney at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco before doors opened at 5 a.m. Early shoppers took advantage of an inflatable cash cube outside the store, coupons, and Harry Potter snow globes given out while supplies lasted. Families turned the morning into a festive tradition, scoring deals on flat grills, perfume, and white elephant gifts as other mall stores phased open later in the morning.

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Hundreds of North Texas shoppers lined up outside JCPenney at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco before doors opened at 5 a.m.JCPenney in Frisco a substantial line stretched down the entire side of the building, made a right turn, and continued along the far side. To reward the hundreds of early arrivals, JCPenney set up an inflatable "cash cube" outside the building, giving shoppers 30 seconds to grab as many dollars as possible to redeem for gift cards.