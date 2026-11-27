Black Friday is not just online. See why shoppers lined up across North Texas for in-store deals, gift cards and exclusive drops.

Expect midday congestion near Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Fort Worth. Highways include I-30, I-20, I-35W, and US-75. NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen is live at Galleria Dallas with more on what mallgoers can expect.

Black Friday shoppers were up before the sun Friday, lining up across North Texas as retailers offered discounts, giveaways and experiences aimed at bringing customers back into stores. Despite the growing norm of online shopping, retailers are betting that shoppers still want the experience of finding a deal in person, particularly as families look for ways to stretch their holiday budgets. At a Target on Chisholm Trail in Fort Worth, shoppers lined up as early as midnight on Friday.

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Several said they were hoping to score one of the free gift cards being offered to the first 100 customers through the doors. Target was giving away gift cards valued at $25, $50 or $100. Similar lines formed at Galleria Dallas, where customers waited as early as 4 a.m. inside the shopping center for a rare in-store drop and exclusive discounts at Portland Leather.