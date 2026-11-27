UTSA scored two safeties on back-to-back possessions against Tulsa at the Alamo Dome in a bizarre and rare Black Friday college football thriller.

Mike McCarthy's oldest daughter defends her dad against Aaron Rodgers' nasty attacks In honor of the USDA's release of Bigfoot files, OutKick is releasing its own reader submitted stories TNA's KC Navarro gives inspiring message to young kids about overcoming bullying: 'Please chase your dream Former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe called MAGA a "Nazi movement" may flip deep-red California seat blueDid NIL really 'level the playing field' in recruiting?

The answer is more complicated than you think WWE's Dragon Lee says Team Mexico will bring 'fire in the ring' ahead of Survivor Series match vs USATom Brady and Terry Bradshaw roast Aaron Rodgers for McCarthy breakup; both feuded with their coaches Ugly fan fights break out at Thanksgiving NFL games just like old Black Friday brawls, Milton goes off & food!

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Wife of Patrick Mahomes unleashes fire and fury towards refs after botched call in BuffaloBuffalo Bills outlast Kansas City Chiefs in defensive struggle to maintain top seed status in AFC Mike Tomlin calls Steelers situation following Aaron Rodgers vs. Mike McCarthy feud 'a dumpster fire'US Air Force platform breached amid wave of high-profile cyberattacksThe Pat McAfee Show RIPS ESPN Co-Worker Over BLATANT CFP Bias | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Dan wonders if ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro finds this public civil war "disappointing" just like the Troy Aikman and Joe Buck drama, and shreds the nonsensical logic of judging a conference's strength based on teams only playing each other instead of three months of actual football.