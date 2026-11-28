A mix of holiday news featuring Black Friday discounts on bean-to-cup coffee machines, a storm drain fire forcing evacuations, a home invasion causing $50,000 in damages, and a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City during Thanksgiving.

, a bean-to-cup coffee machine with two grinders and 46 specialties, including Cold Brew. Grill masters can save up to $450 on Black Friday For more holiday gift ideas, home tips and entertaining inspiration, follow Kathryn Emery on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip Wade at @Chip Wade.

A Bountiful family was just starting Thanksgiving dinner when three wild turkeys burst through a window and sent the holiday into chaos. Underground fire in St. George storm drain system forces evacuations, road closuresA man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and flooded it — potentially causing up to $50,000 in damages. A deadly shooting in Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood left one man dead and a neighbor calling for greater compassion this Thanksgiving.

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Court records describe a fatal shooting outside what witnesses say was an Airbnb in Rose Park, including Timothy DeWayne Combs’ account of the confrontation and a second man’s account of a struggle over a gun.