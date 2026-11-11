Black Friday Cell Phone Deals: Mint Mobile, Visible, T-Mobile and AT&T Offers

Black Friday cell phone deals include $15 monthly plans, free iPhone 17e lines, and trade-in discounts from Mint Mobile, Visible, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Shoppers looking to lower their monthly phone bill may find that Black Friday is a good time to switch wireless plans. Several carriers have started offering special holiday prices earlier than usual, and the savings on monthly cellphone costs can be meaningful depending on which provider you choose. Mint Mobile, Visible, and several other carriers listed online are already advertising holiday offers.

The total cost of each deal depends on the carrier, so the headline price is not the whole story. Mint Mobile and Visible are both mobile virtual network operators, often called MVNOs, which affects how their deals work. The offers below summarize the main promotions currently available for customers who want to change their plan.

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Mint Mobile and Visible Plan Prices Explained

Mint Mobile is offering all of its plans to new customers for $15 a month, but the full term must be paid up front. That works out to $45 for three months or $180 for a year. Mint's Unlimited plan also includes up to 20GB of hotspot data and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, which can help if you have family outside the U.S.

Visible offers a different structure for shoppers who prefer not to pay several months at once. A separate carrier in the same roundup also offers a $15 unlimited plan, but that price rises to $25 after the first three months. New Visible members who enter the code HOLIDAYHACK can get the regular Visible plan for $19 a month for a year. Visible also offers a BLACKFRIDAY code that gets a year of Visible+ Pro for $225 up front, which is half its usual price.

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Both MVNOs rely on the networks of larger providers. Visible uses Verizon's network, while Mint uses T-Mobile's network. Because these services run on another company's infrastructure, the best value usually goes to customers who already own a compatible device and bring it to the new plan.

Straight Talk Terms and Conditions to Review

Straight Talk's unlimited plan is down to $20 a month during the promotion. That is a $5 savings from the usual $25 price. To qualify, customers must enable AutoPay, and Straight Talk states that the discount is permanently lost if AutoPay is turned off or the customer switches to a different plan.

Other plan stipulations may apply as well, so buyers should read the full terms before switching. The fine print can determine whether a headline discount remains in effect after the first few months, which makes it an important step before changing carriers.

T-Mobile iPhone 17e Giveaway and AT&T Trade-In Offers

T-Mobile is giving away four iPhone 17e phones to customers who open four new lines on its T-Mix Standard plan. The plan costs $100 a month with AutoPay for all four lines. The 256GB iPhone 17e sells for $699.99 when bought separately from T-Mobile, so the bundle can be a strong option for families who all need new phones at once.

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The phones are paid off through 36 months of bill credits. Customers who cancel service before the 36 months end will still owe the remaining balance on the phones. That obligation should be factored into any family comparison before signing up.

AT&T focuses on trade-in deals rather than plan discounts. Customers can get the iPhone 18 Pro for $0 with a trade-in worth at least $230. The Galaxy S26+ drops to $0 with a trade-in worth $95 or more, and AT&T is also including a free Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G with the Galaxy S26+. AT&T does not appear to be offering any plan discounts with these deals.

Phone Discounts From Mint Mobile and Visible

Buyers do not always need a trade-in to save money on a new handset, and Mint Mobile and Visible are offering large discounts on phones right now. Mint is taking $500 off the Pixel 11 and $400 off the Galaxy S26 FE when a customer buys either phone with a year of Unlimited service.

Visible is offering $480 off the iPhone Duo and on select Pixel 11 and Galaxy S26 phones. That discount arrives as a $20 credit each month for two years on the $45 Visible+ Pro plan, so the savings are spread across the full contract rather than received upfront.