Save big on top camera gear this Black Friday. Canon, Nikon, and Sony offer major discounts on mirrorless bodies, lenses, and professional photography equipment.

Black Friday has officially arrived with significant price slashes across the photography industry, marking a pivotal moment for both amateur and professional creators seeking top-tier equipment. Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, OM System, and Leica have all introduced substantial discounts on their latest mirrorless bodies and hybrid cameras. These deals span the entire spectrum from entry-level APS-C sensors to high-resolution full-frame systems and medium-format digital backs.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II stands as a primary highlight for enthusiasts and professionals alike, dropping by five hundred dollars to a final price of three thousand eight hundred ninety-nine dollars. This forty-five megapixel full-frame camera features a stacked sensor, eight K RAW video recording, and thirty frames per second continuous shooting capabilities. Its predecessor, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, also sees a price reduction with a two hundred dollar discount bringing the total to two thousand five hundred ninety-nine dollars. This thirty-two point five megapixel body provides a highly capable option for mixed photo and video workflows at a more accessible price point.

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For those seeking entry-level options, Canon is discounting several APS-C models to help photographers enter the EOS R system for under one thousand dollars. The Canon EOS R50, equipped with an eighteen to forty-five millimeter zoom lens, is priced at seven hundred ninety-nine dollars after a one hundred dollar saving. The Canon EOS R100 is heavily discounted by two hundred thirty dollars, ending at four hundred forty-nine dollars for the kit, but this offer expires strictly at the end of the day on November thirtieth. Additionally, the Canon EOS R50 V vlogging camera is available for five hundred nineteen dollars after a two hundred dollar holiday discount.

Enthusiast photographers can find strong value in the Canon EOS R7, which is listed at one thousand five hundred forty-nine dollars after one hundred dollars in savings. This model remains Canon's top recommendation for APS-C photography performance. Canon's most affordable full-frame option, the EOS RP, features a significant four hundred fifty dollar discount when purchased in a kit with a twenty-four to one hundred five millimeter f/4-7.1 lens, dropping the price to nine hundred ninety-nine dollars. The lightweight full-frame EOS R8 is also discounted by three hundred fifty dollars, bringing its price down to one thousand two hundred ninety-nine dollars for those prioritizing portability.

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Nikon has implemented aggressive price cuts on its Z-mount mirrorless lineup, with many promotions ending on November twenty-ninth at eleven fifty-nine PM ET. The highly regarded Nikon Z8 is currently three thousand one hundred ninety-six dollars and ninety-five cents, reflecting a massive eleven hundred dollar discount. This camera delivers performance closely comparable to Nikon's flagship Z9 but at a significantly lower cost. The Nikon Z9 itself is also discounted by eleven hundred dollars, reducing its price from five thousand eight hundred ninety-six dollars and ninety-five cents to four thousand seven hundred ninety-six dollars and ninety-five cents.

The Nikon Z6 III is another key highlight, featuring a partially stacked twenty-four point five megapixel sensor designed for excellent photo and video performance. It is available for one thousand nine hundred ninety-six dollars and ninety-five cents after a seven hundred dollar discount, with the same November twenty-ninth deadline. For image quality purists, the Nikon Z7 II stands out as a top contender with its unstacked forty-five point seven megapixel BSI CMOS sensor. Despite being an older model, it offers superior dynamic range compared to newer stacked sensors and is priced at one thousand six hundred ninety-six dollars and ninety-five cents after a four hundred dollar discount.

Sony has reduced prices across its acclaimed a7 series, which is favored by hybrid shooters and professionals for its balance of performance and compact design. The twenty-four megapixel a7 III is one thousand three hundred ninety-eight dollars after a six hundred dollar discount, while the thirty-three megapixel a7 IV is priced at one thousand nine hundred ninety-eight dollars following a five hundred dollar saving. The newer, faster a7 V is available for two thousand six hundred ninety-eight dollars, representing a two hundred dollar discount. For landscape and portrait specialists, the sixty-one megapixel Sony a7R V is listed at three thousand two hundred ninety-eight dollars after a five hundred dollar reduction.

Compact full-frame options are also heavily discounted, including the Sony a7C II and the a7CR. The a7C II is priced at two thousand ninety-eight dollars after four hundred dollars in savings, while the a7CR is available for two thousand nine hundred ninety-eight dollars. Both models come in black and silver colorways and provide high-end full-frame performance without bulky bodies. These cameras are ideal for photographers who prioritize mobility and style in their equipment choices. Sony continues to support content creators with discounts on its dedicated vlogging cameras, including the Sony ZV-E10 which is one hundred dollars off, dropping to six hundred ninety-eight dollars.

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In a rare move for the luxury brand, Leica is offering significant discounts on the SL3-S, with savings ranging from eight hundred twenty dollars to one thousand four hundred dollars off depending on the lens kit configuration. Total prices range from six thousand nine hundred fifty dollars to ten thousand nine hundred ninety-five dollars. This marks a notable shift in pricing strategy for a brand that typically maintains strict retail price controls. The deals cover various combinations including the five hundred millimeter f/2 lens and the twenty-four to seventy millimeter f/2.8 zooms.

Fujifilm is also participating with discounts on its X Series and GFX systems. The Fujifilm X-E5 is listed at one thousand seven hundred ninety-nine dollars thanks to a rare one hundred dollar holiday discount. The Fujifilm GFX 100S II and GFX 100 II are both five hundred dollars off right now. The two one hundred megapixel cameras offer identical image quality, although the GFX 100 II is built more for ultra-demanding professionals. The 100S II is five thousand one hundred ninety-nine dollars after the discount, while the 100 II is seven thousand nine hundred ninety-nine dollars.

Panasonic has reduced prices on its Lumix S and GH series, with the S1 II dropping by three hundred dollars until the end of the day on Saturday, November twenty-eighth. The S1 IIE is four hundred dollars off for a limited time, knocking the price down to two thousand ninety-seven dollars and ninety-nine cents. Both the S5 II and its more capable S5 IIX sibling are four hundred dollars off. The S5 II is one thousand five hundred ninety-seven dollars and ninety-nine cents after the discount, while the S5 IIX is one thousand seven hundred ninety-seven dollars and ninety-nine cents. The Lumix GH7 is four hundred dollars off until the end of the day tomorrow, bringing the camera to one thousand seven hundred ninety-seven dollars and ninety-nine cents.

OM System has introduced discounts on its Micro Four Thirds lineup, including the OM-1 Mark II, the TOUGH TG-7, and the OM-3. The OM System OM-3 is three hundred dollars off for the holidays, making it one thousand six hundred ninety-nine dollars. It shares the same sensor as the OM-1 Mark II but features a more retro-inspired design. The OM System OM-5 Mark II is one hundred fifty dollars off right now, which means it is just one thousand forty-nine dollars. There is also a kit with the fourteen to one hundred fifty millimeter f/4-5.6 II lens for one thousand two hundred eighty-two dollars thanks to the same one hundred fifty dollar savings.