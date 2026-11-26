Explore major Black Friday book discounts from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Save on hardcovers, e-readers, and audiobook subscriptions with specific deals starting November 19 through November 30.

Readers and book collectors can take advantage of extensive Black Friday discounts from major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. These promotions feature reduced prices on new releases, collectible hardcovers, e-readers, and digital subscription services. The sales events began on November 19 for some retailers and continue through the end of November.

Amazon Digital and Print Book Markdowns

Amazon has initiated a holiday sales event that offers significant discounts on both digital and physical books. The retailer is promoting a 97% reduction on the digital book set Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. This sale runs from November 19 through November 30, with daily markdowns added to the inventory.

Also read Shop These Amazon Black Friday Deals Now, and Thank Us Later

Print book discounts are also substantial across various genres. Belle Burden's Strangers is listed at 53% off, while Tayari Jones' Kin is discounted by 42%. Caro Claire Burke's Yesteryear is available at a 47% reduction. These offers span literary fiction, romance, and contemporary titles, providing options for diverse reading preferences.

Rachel Reid's Game Changer is another featured digital deal, marked down by 47%. Shoppers should monitor Amazon's daily updates, as new markdowns are added throughout the promotional period. The event structure allows consumers to find specific titles at their lowest prices during the holiday window.

Barnes & Noble Hardcover and Collectible Sales

Barnes & Noble has launched a dedicated sale featuring 50% off select hardcover bestsellers and online-only paperbacks. John Grisham's The French Illusion is priced at $17.50, down from its $35 list price. Jodi Picoult's Hollow Bones is available for $17, reduced from $34.

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Special editions and exclusive releases are heavily discounted during this period. R. F. Kuang's Taipei Story Deluxe Limited Edition is $16, originally $32. Stephen King and Peter Straub's Other Worlds Than These is marked down to $17.50 from $35. James Islington's B&N-exclusive Scion is offered at $14.

Collectors can utilize a buy-one-get-one-50%-off sale on select collectible editions through November 30. Participating titles include The Iliad & The Odyssey, Jurassic Park/The Lost World, The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh, and The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe. The discount applies to the lower-priced eligible item.

Online paperback selections include Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses Night Court Edition for $9.50, which is half the standard $19 price. Lucy Foley's Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel is available for $15. These prices provide substantial savings for readers seeking physical copies of popular series.

Used Book Deals and Rewards Programs

For shoppers interested in used or budget-friendly options, ThriftBooks is offering up to 20% off eligible items. The retailer provides free U.S. shipping on orders over $15. This ongoing offer serves as an alternative to new book purchases during the holiday season.

ThriftBooks is also promoting double points sitewide through its ReadingRewards program. Members earn points that can be exchanged for free books. The program grants one free book for every 500 points accumulated. This structure adds value for repeat customers who plan to purchase multiple titles.

These deals are not limited to the Black Friday weekend but remain active during the sales period. Checking these options before buying full-price copies can result in significant cost savings. The rewards system incentivizes continued patronage and bulk purchasing.

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Kindle Hardware and Subscription Promotions

Amazon is discounting Kindle hardware to encourage upgrades or gift purchases. The Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB storage is priced at $129.99, reduced from $199.99. The Kindle Colorsoft with 16GB is available for $169.99, down from $289.99.

The basic 16GB Kindle is marked down to $119.99 from $149.99. Select Kindle Scribe models, covers, and accessories are also reduced. These hardware discounts complement the software promotions available during the same timeframe.

Kindle+, previously known as Kindle Unlimited, is offering three months free during the Black Friday event. Subscribers can borrow up to 20 titles at once from a library including ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and magazines. The regular U.S. price is $11.99 per month plus tax.

Many included ebooks feature companion narration for seamless switching between reading and listening. Access to borrowed titles ends when the membership concludes. Consumers should check account eligibility and renewal dates before starting the trial. This offer suits readers who finish multiple books quickly.

Audible Audiobook and Music Offers

Audible is providing a special promotion for eligible customers. The Standard plan is available for $0.99 per month for three months. New subscribers also receive a $20 Audible bonus credit. After the introductory period, the subscription renews at $8.99 monthly unless canceled.

The retailer is featuring selected audiobooks for $4.99. Brandon Sanderson's Warbreaker is available at this price. Jim Butcher's Out Law: A Dresden Files Novella is also discounted. Patrick Rothfuss' The Narrow Road Between Desires is included in the selection.

These digital audio deals complement the e-book and print promotions. Listeners can expand their libraries at reduced rates. The combination of hardware discounts, subscription trials, and media sales creates a comprehensive shopping event for bibliophiles.