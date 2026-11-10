Black Friday Beauty Deals: Cloud Paint, LED Masks, and Skincare Discounts

Discover exclusive Black Friday beauty deals including 25% off Glossier Cloud Paint, Monastery skincare, and Ilia cosmetics with special promo codes.

Beauty editors are reporting significant price reductions on popular cosmetics and skincare items during the Black Friday shopping season. These discounts span from liquid blushes to advanced LED therapy masks, offering savings of up to 30 percent across multiple prestigious brands.

Glossier and Monastery Offer 25 Percent Off

Glossier is currently offering a 25 percent discount on its iconic Cloud Paint liquid blush. Shoppers can access this specific price drop by utilizing the exclusive code STRAT25 during checkout. The product is widely regarded as a reliable choice for both professional makeup artists and hobbyists due to its user-friendly application.

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Meanwhile, the clean-beauty brand Monastery, which was founded by celebrity aesthetician Athena Hewett, is running a sitewide sale. This promotion provides customers with a 25 percent discount on all products available through their online store. The sale coincides with the broader Black Friday retail events and highlights the brand's known aesthetic packaging.

The Monastery Black Friday sale allows consumers to purchase various skincare items at a reduced rate. The brand has built a reputation for divine skin care solutions that appeal to those interested in clean beauty formulations. The discount applies broadly, making it a viable option for shoppers looking to restock on high-end skincare essentials.

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LED Masks and Hot Rollers See Price Drops

LED masks are also experiencing notable price reductions as part of the current retail promotions. These devices are increasingly popular for at-home beauty treatments, offering consumers a professional-grade alternative to salon visits. The price drops make these technological beauty tools more accessible to a wider audience of skincare enthusiasts.

Additionally, hair styling tools are included in the discount landscape, with hot rollers currently available at a 30 percent reduction in price. Reviews suggest that these specific hot rollers heat up sufficiently for styling without posing a risk of burning hands or the scalp. This balance of effective heat and safety is a key selling point for consumers concerned about hair damage.

The availability of discounted hot rollers provides an opportunity for users to upgrade their hair care routines. The 30 percent off offer makes these tools more affordable for those who frequently style their hair at home. This specific discount represents one of the more significant percentage reductions available in the current beauty market.

Ilia Cosmetics Provides 20 Percent Discount

Ilia Cosmetics is offering a 20 percent discount on all products through the end of the year. Customers can redeem this offer by using the promo code STRATEGIST20 at the time of purchase. This extended sale period allows shoppers to take advantage of the discounts regardless of the specific Black Friday weekend dates.

The Ilia discount covers the entire product range, including their popular Bright Start line. This initiative is part of a broader effort to surface useful, expert recommendations for consumers navigating the vast e-commerce landscape. The selection of products is independently curated by a team of editors who prioritize quality and utility.

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The strategic timing of the Ilia sale extends beyond the initial holiday weekend. This approach benefits consumers who may have missed earlier promotions or prefer to shop later in the season. The use of a specific code ensures that the discount is tracked and applied correctly at checkout.

Consumer Savings Across Diverse Beauty Categories

The current wave of beauty discounts covers a wide array of product categories. From hydrating serums to liquid blushes, shoppers can find significant savings on items that are typically full price. The inclusion of codes like STRAT25 and STRATEGIST20 facilitates easy access to these reduced prices.

Editors note that they review hundreds of discounts daily to identify the most valuable offers. Many of their favorite finds emerge from beauty bins where price drops are particularly impressive. This rigorous selection process helps consumers avoid low-quality deals and focus on reputable brands.

The availability of these specific codes and discounts highlights the competitive nature of the current beauty market. Brands are leveraging Black Friday to attract new customers and reward loyal followers. The combination of high-quality products and substantial discounts creates a compelling shopping environment for beauty enthusiasts.