An estimated 126 million people nationwide planned to shop in stores or online Friday despite inflation.

Shoppers are getting an early start on Black Friday shopping at the Citadel Outlets. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

Black Friday shopping kicked off Friday at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, which gave shoppers 37 consecutive hours of holiday shopping beginning on Thanksgiving. Many stores at the open-air outlet center opened on Thanksgiving, with the Gap Factory Store and Old Navy opening at 10 a.m. All stores were scheduled to open by 7 a.m. Friday and remain open until 11 p.m.Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, although retailers increasingly begin holiday sales well before the Thanksgiving weekend.

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An estimated 126 million people nationwide planned to shop in stores or online Friday, down 3.4% from the 130.4 million who planned to shop on Black Friday last year, according to an annual survey released Nov. 19 by the National Retail Federation and conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Of those planning to shop Friday, 67% said they were likely to shop in stores and 89% online, the survey found.