Check Black Friday and Thanksgiving store hours for major retailers like Costco, Target, and Macy's, plus bank and postal service updates for a seamless holiday weekend.

The United States observes a comprehensive pause in commercial and governmental operations as the nation prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday. Federal government offices, post offices, and courts are closed on Thursday, while the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq halt trading entirely. Financial institutions including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America close their local branches for the day. However, ATMs and mobile services remain active for customers who require urgent access to funds. These closures set the stage for the subsequent Black Friday shopping events, where specific hours dictate consumer access to major retailers.

The United States Postal Service maintains its standard holiday closure policy, meaning no regular mail or package deliveries occur on Thursday. Similarly, major shipping carriers like FedEx and UPS suspend standard pickup and delivery services for the day. A limited number of critical services may remain available at select locations, but consumers should not expect routine logistics operations. Both shipping companies resume normal operations on Friday, ensuring that the backlog of holiday shipments begins to move quickly after the holiday pause.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Retailers have established distinct schedules for the holiday and the subsequent shopping day. Target and Costco are fully closed on Thursday, creating a unified blackout period for these large-box stores. Costco will grant Executive members early access at 9 a.m. on Friday, with doors opening to other members at 10 a.m. Target stores will open their doors at 6 a.m. on Friday for general shoppers. Walmart also observes a complete closure on Thanksgiving but opens its stores at 6 a.m. on Friday to迎接 the early Black Friday rush. This synchronized approach allows both companies to manage crowd control while preparing for the high-volume sales period.

Grocery chains face varied operational challenges during the holiday weekend. Trader Joe, Aldi, and Publix close entirely on Thanksgiving. Many major supermarket chains, including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts, operate with reduced hours on the holiday. Hy-Vee operates on a limited schedule, opening from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. solely for premade meal pickups. Whole Foods remains open, but individual locations may close early, requiring customers to check local listings for precise timing information.

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In contrast, Walgreens plans to keep nearly 8,000 stores open on Thanksgiving. Pharmacies will operate in approximately half of these locations, with most stores running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and select sites remaining open twenty-four hours. Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Best Buy and Macy's remain closed on Thursday, with Best Buy opening at 6 a.m. on Friday and Macy's operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Kohl's will open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Friday, offering extended hours for shoppers.

Financial markets observe a shortened trading day on Friday after the Thursday closure. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will both reopen on Friday, wrapping up trading at 1 p.m. ET. This early close allows traders and investors to observe the holiday while still participating in the initial Black Friday market reactions. Bank branches remain closed on Thursday but reopen on Friday, ensuring that consumers can access full banking services for any holiday-related transactions.

Safety organizations emphasize critical precautions for holiday cooking activities. Fire departments warn that failing to thoroughly thaw a turkey before placing it in a deep fryer can result in explosive outcomes. Consumers are urged to prioritize safety protocols to prevent kitchen emergencies during the celebration. Planning ahead by verifying store hours and shipping schedules helps minimize disruption. Adhering to these safety and logistical guidelines ensures a secure and efficient holiday weekend for all residents.