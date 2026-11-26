A sneak peek at Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of the big shopping weekend; plus savings experts share tips on how to make the most of holiday sales without overspending.

PHOENIX — From squishy NeeDoh toys to Pokémon gift sets, retailers are introducing discounts on some of the hottest gifts this holiday season. But with so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, how can shoppers find the best deals and stretch their holiday budgets?

At Walmart, shoppers can find NeeDoh sampler packs for $15 and Pokémon gift sets for $50, with both in-store deals available starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

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“Everything Pokemon has been pretty hard to get a hold of right now. So we're excited to be able to offer these for $50,” Verrinia Kennedy, Walmart store manager, said. Walmart is also showcasing deals on Razor scooters, speakers and Ninja appliances, with additional discounts available online.