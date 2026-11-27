Black Friday 2026: Shoppers can stretch their budgets with deals starting weeks before the big day
Black Friday is here, and despite inflation and fluctuating gas prices, consumers are planning to spend more on holiday shopping this year than last year, according to RetailMeNot.
NORTHEAST OHIO — Black Friday is here, and despite inflation and fluctuating gas prices, consumers are planning to spend more on holiday shopping this year than last year, according to RetailMeNot, a coupon and deals platform.
Shoppers said they are looking for deals to get the best gifts within their budgets.
"I try and keep it within a budget, but then I tend to get carried away as the mom," Patty Breslin, a shopper, said. "It's just a busy time working full time, and trying to get all the gifts under the tree. " RetailMeNot said retailers are listening to consumers and are offering deals not just on Black Friday, but for days or even weeks ahead of time.
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