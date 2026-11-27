Black Friday is here, and despite inflation and fluctuating gas prices, consumers are planning to spend more on holiday shopping this year than last year, according to RetailMeNot.

NORTHEAST OHIO — Black Friday is here, and despite inflation and fluctuating gas prices, consumers are planning to spend more on holiday shopping this year than last year, according to RetailMeNot, a coupon and deals platform.

Shoppers said they are looking for deals to get the best gifts within their budgets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I try and keep it within a budget, but then I tend to get carried away as the mom," Patty Breslin, a shopper, said. "It's just a busy time working full time, and trying to get all the gifts under the tree. " RetailMeNot said retailers are listening to consumers and are offering deals not just on Black Friday, but for days or even weeks ahead of time.