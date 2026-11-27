Adobe expects a record $12.9 billion in U.S. online sales today, but discounts are shallower, shopper sentiment is at a three-year low and AI assistants are changing how Americans shop.

Americans are expected to spend a record $12.9 billion online today, according to Adobe's forecast: roughly $149,000 for every second of Black Friday. The data behind that shopping cart tells a more complicated story. Retailers are handing out fewer and shallower discounts, consumer mood is at a three-year low, and a fast-growing share of shoppers now reaches retail websites by way of an AI chatbot.

Headtopics pulled together the latest forecasts and early-season data from Adobe Analytics, the National Retail Federation (NRF) and LSEG to answer the questions that matter today: how much is really being spent, how good the deals are, and what is changing in the way Americans shop.

Also read Black Friday 2026 Amazon Kindle Deals: Paperwhite and Colorsoft Discounts

Black Friday 2026 at a glance

$12.9 billion: Adobe's forecast for U.S. online sales on Black Friday, up 9.2% from $11.8 billion in 2025.

Adobe's forecast for U.S. online sales on Black Friday, up 9.2% from $11.8 billion in 2025. $47.5 billion: forecast online spending over the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, up 7.4% and 17.3% of the entire season.

forecast online spending over the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, up 7.4% and 17.3% of the entire season. $82.5 billion: what Americans had already spent online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, up 9.1% (actual, Adobe).

what Americans had already spent online from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22, up 9.1% (actual, Adobe). 30%: the average online discount in November so far, down from 33% a year earlier (LSEG Lipper).

the average online discount in November so far, down from 33% a year earlier (LSEG Lipper). $1.013 trillion: NRF's forecast for total holiday retail sales, the first season above $1 trillion.

NRF's forecast for total holiday retail sales, the first season above $1 trillion. +95%: forecast growth in AI-referred visits to retail sites on Black Friday (Adobe).

Black Friday 2026 in six numbers. Chart: Headtopics; data: Adobe Analytics, LSEG Lipper, LSEG MarketPsych.

A trillion-dollar season, but prices do half the work

The NRF expects holiday retail sales in November and December to grow 4.2% to $1.013 trillion. That would be the first season above the trillion-dollar mark and the fastest growth since 2021. Last year the season grew 3.1% to $972 billion, short of the group's own forecast of 3.7% to 4.2%.

The headline comes with a caveat. The NRF says only nearly half of this year's growth should come from consumers actually buying more; the rest reflects higher prices. The trade group expects core goods inflation to average 2.5% in 2026, up from 1.6% in 2025, and consumer prices rose 3.7% in the 12 months to September. A record dollar total, in other words, does not necessarily mean fuller shopping bags.

Spending is also concentrated at the top. Higher-income households are carrying much of the season, and in some sectors the top 10% of spenders account for as much as 70% of sales, Retail TouchPoints reported from the NRF's forecast briefing.

Online, Black Friday is the fastest-growing day

Cyber Monday is still the biggest online shopping day of the year: Adobe expects $15.1 billion on Nov. 30, up 6.2%. Black Friday, though, is forecast to grow faster, up 9.2% to $12.9 billion, while Thanksgiving Day itself was expected to bring in $6.9 billion, up 8.5%, helped by impulse buying.

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Black Friday is forecast to grow faster than Cyber Monday. Chart: Headtopics; data: Adobe Analytics.

The season was already running hot before the turkey. Adobe counted more than $82.5 billion in U.S. online spending from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, up 9.1% from a year earlier. Every one of those 22 days topped $3 billion, and two days passed $4 billion, the first time that has happened in the weeks before Thanksgiving, according to Adobe.

That 9.1% pace is well ahead of Adobe's full-season forecast of $275.1 billion, which implies growth of 6.7%. Either demand is stronger than expected, or October sales events and early promotions have simply pulled holiday shopping forward. December's numbers will settle which one it is.

Phones are doing the heavy lifting. Adobe expected a record 63% of Thanksgiving online spending to happen on smartphones, up from 61.6% last year, and 57.4% of spending across the whole season.

The discount paradox: more items on sale, smaller markdowns

For shoppers, the most surprising numbers may be the deals themselves. According to LSEG Lipper, which analyzes pricing data from Centric Market Intelligence, 38% of merchandise online was on promotion in November, slightly above the 35% average in 2025. But the average discount fell to 30% from 33% a year earlier.

Average discounts are smaller than last year in most retail segments. Chart: Headtopics; data: LSEG Lipper, Centric Market Intelligence.

The pullback is sharper in some corners of retail. Specialty retailers' average markdown dropped to 23% from 31% during Black Friday week last year, and the share of their merchandise on sale fell to 66% from 76%. Department stores are offering an average of 15% off, versus 18%, and mall-based chains 13%, versus 15%. Beauty has pulled back hardest on promotions: just 15% of products were discounted, compared with 25% a year ago. Premium brands are the exception, edging up to an 11% average discount from 10%.

Adobe's category forecasts show where the best online deals should land. Electronics are expected to reach up to 30% off listed prices, with the best day on Cyber Monday. Toys should hit 29% today. Televisions, computers and apparel are forecast around 23% off, with TVs and apparel peaking on Black Friday and computers on Monday. Appliances and furniture are expected to top out near 18%, both today.

Why the restraint? Retailers absorbed part of this year's tariff costs and are facing higher freight and diesel costs, according to the NRF. Rather than chase volume with deeper cuts, many are protecting margins: LSEG analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings for U.S. retailers and restaurants to grow 8.5% on revenue growth of just 3.5%.

Spending more, feeling worse

Shoppers keep spending even as they feel worse about it. LSEG MarketPsych's sentiment index for U.S. retailers, built from news and social media, averaged 0.13 from Nov. 1 to 22, down from 0.16 in 2025 and 0.18 in 2024. That is a three-year low for the period, and the stress index hit a three-year high. Online conversation about Black Friday ran at 1.4 times last year's volume, but its tone was more negative.

What people worry about has shifted, too. Tariffs have nearly disappeared from holiday-shopping conversation, falling to 0.2% of mentions from 1.36% a year ago, while discussion of economic uncertainty tripled and MarketPsych's U.S. inflation index was up 62% from a year earlier. PwC summed up the mood in its holiday outlook: "The vibe says cutback. The cart says otherwise." PwC expects the average gift budget to dip 2% to $708.

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The AI shopper has arrived

The biggest structural change this season is how shoppers find products. Adobe counts clicks from generative AI chat and browser services into retail websites. That traffic grew 693% during the 2025 holiday season, and Adobe forecast another 130% jump this year. Through late November, AI-referred visits were running 127% above last year.

AI-referred retail traffic keeps growing off a much larger base. Chart: Headtopics; data: Adobe.

Thanksgiving was expected to see the sharpest growth, at 159%, followed by Black Friday at 95% and Cyber Monday at 88%. In an Adobe survey of 5,000 online shoppers conducted in July, 77% of those who had used AI for shopping said it made them more confident in their purchases, and 69% said it made them less likely to return an item. Salesforce, which tracks global commerce, expects AI tools and agents to influence $75.8 billion of the $357 billion it forecasts for worldwide online sales during Cyber Week.

For retailers, the trend cuts both ways. Shoppers who arrive from an AI assistant have already compared their options and, by Adobe's survey, buy with more confidence and return less. But an assistant that compares prices across sites in seconds also makes it harder for any single store to win on anything except price.

Buy now, pay later keeps climbing

Installment plans are now a fixture of holiday checkouts. Adobe expects buy now, pay later (BNPL) services to drive $21.3 billion of online spending this season, up 6.6% from a record $20 billion in 2025. That includes $807 million on Black Friday and $1.09 billion on Cyber Monday, which would be the second straight year above $1 billion on that day. By Nov. 22, BNPL spending had already reached $6.1 billion, up 6.5%, and about 82% of BNPL purchases are made on smartphones.

Illustration: AI-generated image, Headtopics.

BNPL can smooth out a big purchase, but several plans with different providers can quietly stack up into January bills. Before splitting another payment, it is worth adding up every installment already due and checking whether late fees apply.

Essentials are filling the cart

Adobe expects grocery to be the fastest-growing online category this season, up 10.3% to $26.1 billion, ahead of toys at 9.6% and cosmetics at 9.5%. Electronics remains the largest category at a forecast $63.3 billion. During Cyber Week, Adobe expects sales of everyday items to surge compared with September levels: clothing basics up 210%, personal hygiene products up 150%, baby products up 113% and pet supplies up 93%.

That mix, with groceries and toiletries growing faster than gadgets, suggests many households are using the biggest sale of the year to stock up on necessities rather than to splurge.

How to shop the rest of the weekend

Today is the forecast peak for toys, TVs, apparel, appliances and furniture, according to Adobe's category forecasts.

for toys, TVs, apparel, appliances and furniture, according to Adobe's category forecasts. Wait for Monday for electronics and computers, where Adobe expects the deepest discounts on Cyber Monday.

for electronics and computers, where Adobe expects the deepest discounts on Cyber Monday. Check the price history. With markdowns shallower than last year, a "Black Friday price" is not automatically a good one. Price trackers and AI assistants can show whether a deal beats recent prices.

With markdowns shallower than last year, a "Black Friday price" is not automatically a good one. Price trackers and AI assistants can show whether a deal beats recent prices. Treat BNPL as debt. Add up every installment plan before taking on another one.

What to watch next

Adobe usually reports the actual Black Friday tally within a day. The tests ahead: whether Black Friday reaches the $12.9 billion forecast, whether Cyber Monday clears $15.1 billion, and whether November's strong start holds through December or turns out to have been spending pulled forward.

About the data: Online spending figures come from Adobe Analytics, which tracks more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites. Figures marked as forecasts come from Adobe's holiday forecast published Sept. 28; Nov. 1 to 22 figures are actual results reported by Adobe. The total holiday sales forecast is from the National Retail Federation (Oct. 15). Discount and sentiment data come from LSEG Lipper, Centric Market Intelligence and LSEG MarketPsych (Nov. 24). The Cyber Week global forecast is from Salesforce. Forecasts are projections, not results. The lead image and the image in the buy-now-pay-later section are AI-generated illustrations; charts by Headtopics.