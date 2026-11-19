Discover the best Black Friday 2025 tech deals on Amazon Echo speakers, Sony headphones, and portable power banks with verified price drops and savings data.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, consumers are preparing for the significant retail event known as Black Friday 2025. This annual shopping occasion presents substantial opportunities to purchase technology gifts for friends, family, and personal use. While many product categories offer steep reductions, certain electronic items maintain their standard retail prices. This analysis identifies eight specific gadgets that consistently feature price reductions during this major sales period. The selection includes smart home devices, audio equipment, and portable power solutions. Each recommendation is supported by historical pricing data from Amazon for the 2025 holiday season.

Smart Speakers and Displays See Major Cuts

Amazon Echo devices represent some of the most significant discounts available during the Black Friday sales event. The Amazon Echo smart speaker, which holds an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 202,200 customer reviews, typically sees its price drop significantly from the suggested retail point. For the 2025 shopping holiday, this specific model was available for $31.99, down from its standard retail price of $79.99. Given that this hardware was released in 2022, experts expect similar or potentially deeper discounts for this year's event. The strong performance metrics and consistent availability make it a primary target for budget-conscious shoppers looking to expand their smart home ecosystem.

Also read A 50-inch Roku QLED TV is under $200 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

In addition to standard speakers, Amazon Echo Show devices also offer compelling value during the holiday season. The Echo Show features an 8.7-inch HD touchscreen and has accumulated more than 9,200 ratings with an average score of 4.2 stars on the retailer platform. This smart display was released just before the previous shopping holiday and was offered to shoppers for $159.99 instead of its original price of $199.99. The device serves multiple rooms in the home, including bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens, making it a versatile addition to any household. Amazon remains a central participant in these sales, ensuring its own hardware receives prominent placement in promotional materials.

Wireless Headphones Offer Substantial Savings

Active noise cancellation headphones are increasingly viewed as essential accessories for both personal focus and stress reduction. Many premium models in this category undergo price reductions to remain competitive during the holiday shopping rush. Apple AirPods Pro, which feature active noise cancellation and support for lossless audio and spatial audio, have received an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 29,200 reviews. For Black Friday 2025, these wireless earbuds were priced at $169.95, representing a discount of nearly 50% off their retail price of $299.99. This significant price drop makes them a highly attractive option for consumers seeking high-quality audio performance at a reduced cost.

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Sony also offers competitive pricing on its premium wireless audio equipment during the Black Friday period. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are well-regarded for their excellent active noise cancellation and superior sound quality. These headphones received a specific price cut for the 2025 holiday, allowing shoppers to purchase them for $398.00 instead of their full retail price of $459.99. The product has an average rating of 4.2 stars based on nearly 4,000 customer ratings. Furthermore, the device is currently listed for sale at $378, suggesting that additional discounts may become available as the event progresses. This price trajectory indicates that Sony is actively adjusting its pricing strategy to capture market share during this critical retail window.

Portable Power Banks Remain Reliable Gifts

Portable power banks serve as practical gifts for students, office workers, and anyone requiring device charging away from wall outlets. These items are frequently discounted to maintain popularity among tech-savvy consumers. Anker presents a 10,000 mAh power bank with 45W fast charging capability that is regularly priced at $23.99. During the previous Black Friday event, this specific unit was available for $17.75 on Amazon. The product has gathered more than 89,600 reviews with an average score of 4.4 stars, indicating high customer satisfaction. It is highly probable that Anker will replicate this discount strategy for the upcoming holiday season, making it a reliable choice for gift lists.

Anker also offers higher-capacity solutions for users requiring extended power reserves for laptops and tablets. The company previously reduced the price of a 25,000 mAh power bank with 165W output from $134.99 down to $87.99 for Black Friday 2025. This aggressive pricing strategy highlights the competitive nature of the portable power market. Shoppers looking for powerful and versatile charging solutions can expect similar reductions on these high-output devices. The consistent discounting pattern across various capacity levels makes Anker a dependable brand for holiday technology shopping.

Bluetooth Speakers Feature Competitive Pricing

Portable Bluetooth speakers are another category where price reductions are common and predictable. Manufacturers lower costs to compete with a wide array of options available in different shapes and sizes. JBL products frequently appear in these promotions due to their strong brand recognition and performance. The JBL Flip 6 is a waterproof speaker with 360-degree sound and a drop-proof design that holds an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 3,000 reviews. Originally sold for $99.99, this speaker was available for almost half-price at $59.99 during the 2025 shopping period.

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Sony also participates in the portable audio discount market with its high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers. The Sony SRS-XB100 features deep bass and high-fidelity audio reproduction, making it suitable for various listening environments. This device normally retails for $159, but its price dropped to $119 during Black Friday 2025. The Bluetooth speaker maintains an average rating of 4 stars on the retailer platform. These examples demonstrate that both mid-range and premium audio brands offer tangible savings during this time of year. Consumers can expect these trends to continue as retailers aim to clear inventory and attract holiday shoppers.