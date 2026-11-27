Expert analysis of Black Friday deals reveals which home and kitchen items offer genuine value versus inflated prices, based on six-month tracking data from major UK retailers.

Major retailers have officially launched their Black Friday promotions starting Friday, November 27, slashing prices across smart home technology, kitchen appliances, floorcare, and beauty products. However, while the event is traditionally celebrated as a prime opportunity for savings, the abundance of sales tags often masks inflated reference prices that do not reflect true market value. To help consumers navigate this complex landscape, This is Money has conducted a rigorous analysis of six-month price patterns and cross-retailer pricing strategies on major Black Friday listings. The goal is to clearly distinguish between genuine seasonal lows and routine pricing strategies that mimic discounts. This guide provides a definitive verdict on whether each item represents a strong buying opportunity or if consumers should wait for better deals later in the year.

Shark Vacuum and Philips Mop Pricing Analysis

Also read Black Friday 2024 Features AI Tools and Discounts Amid Economic Concerns

The Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner 1.1L with Pet Tool, model NV602UK, is currently available for £139.99 at Amazon, a significant drop from its typical retail price of £239.99. Over the past six months, the vacuum cleaner has fluctuated frequently between £149 and £220 when voucher codes are applied, making the current price of £139.99 a strong seasonal low. This price point beats the usual fluctuation range and offers substantial savings for consumers in need of household cleaning equipment.

Similarly, the Philips OneUp 3000 Series Electric Mop is selling for £59, representing a 41 per cent discount from its £99.99 reference price. Historical data shows minor price fluctuations over the last six months, with the mop typically sitting between £89 and £109. Although occasional listings at select retailers have dipped to between £59 and £70, the current price of £59 is well below the typical six-month range. This makes it a compelling purchase for shoppers looking to upgrade their floorcare routine at a reduced cost.

Everyday Essentials and Heating Appliances

Advertisement

Advertisement

For household staples, the Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue, sold in packs of 24 rolls, is now priced at £6.99. This represents approximately an 18 per cent saving off the £8.50 recommended retail price. Typically, this item hovers between £7.50 and £8.50 across major supermarkets and Amazon. While the saving is modest rather than a dramatic doorbuster, the current price sits below the usual range, making it a good price for everyday restocking needs.

Heating appliances are also seeing competitive pricing, with the Russell Hobbs RHEDB8002 Electric Underblanket on sale for £49.99. This is a 40 per cent reduction from the £82.99 list price. The underblanket has averaged around £69 over the past six months, with a recorded low of £50. The current price of £49.99 matches the six-month low and sits well below the average, offering excellent value for winter preparation.

Dehumidifiers and Heated Airer Comparisons

The Puremate PM465 20 Litre Dehumidifier is now available for £137.27, marked down from £169.99. Data indicates that the dehumidifier averaged £180 over the past six months, with a lowest recorded price of £128. While the current price is well under the six-month average, it is £9.27 above the absolute low. This leads to a nuanced verdict: consumers who need the item soon should buy now, while those chasing the absolute lowest price may want to wait.

In the heating category, the 4-Tier Heated Clothes Airer is currently priced at £82.50 at Dunelm, advertised as a 50 per cent discount from £165. This beats comparable models on Amazon, such as the Vivo Technologies 4-Tier Heated Clothes Airer, which sits around £98.99 to £109.99. The Vivo model itself saw a price increase from £98.99 to £109.99 just five days prior to this analysis. Dunelm's pricing strategy clearly offers better value for shoppers seeking efficient laundry drying solutions during the colder months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kitchen Appliances and Coffee Machine Verdicts

Kitchen enthusiasts looking for the Ninja Foodi StaySharp 6-Piece Knife Block Set, model K32006UK, should hold off. The set is selling for £109, which is £70.99 below the £179.99 recommended retail price. However, price tracking suggests that better deals are likely available, leading to a wait recommendation. Consumers should monitor prices closely before committing to this purchase, as the current discount may not reflect the deepest market availability.

Conversely, the Philips 4000 Series Air Fryer, model NA462, is a strong buy at £149 at AO. This price beats the prior low of £169 seen between May 18 and October 19. The air fryer's ability to drop below its previous tracking window low makes it a standout deal for consumers seeking energy-efficient cooking appliances. The significant price drop from the original list price further enhances its appeal as a high-value purchase.

Coffee Machines and Stand Mixers

The De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Coffee Machine, model EC9155.MB, presents a confusing pricing scenario. While marketed at Argos for £349 off a £530 price tag, this is not the best available deal. Rival retailers have sold the same machine for £325.28 at AO and £329.29 at John Lewis during the same week without requiring promotional discounts. Therefore, the Verdict is to wait for a better deal, as the Argos price is higher than recent non-promotional prices elsewhere.

Finally, the KitchenAid Artisan 6.6L Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is priced at £517 at Currys and £589 on Amazon. The Amazon price is marked down from £639. Historical data shows the mixer ranging from £589.99 to £656. While the Currys price is competitive, shoppers should compare this against other retailers to ensure they are securing the absolute lowest price for this premium kitchen appliance. The analysis underscores the importance of cross-retailer comparison before finalizing any major household purchase.