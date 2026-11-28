Cheap and practical gifts and subscriptions outperformed expensive items during Black Friday, with readers favoring high-value deals on streaming services, AirPods Pro 3, travel adapters, e-readers, and smart lamps.

Cheap, practical gifts won over pricey ones during Black Friday.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware. He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedWe’ve covered a lot of deals so far that we think are fantastic during Black Friday, but readers gravitated to some more than others.

Price plays a major factor, unsurprisingly, but for the holidays, some people care more about novelty above all else. They just want to gift something cool . Deals on streaming services were extremely popular with readers this year because the savings are outstanding, and I think most of us are sick of paying and arm and a leg for monthly access.

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You can save big onreaders proved they have good taste in gear as you can see below in our small collection of the most-bought products. Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 deliver the best noise cancellation and sound quality of any AirPods yet, along with a more comfortable, secure fit and improved water resistance. They also feature built-in heart rate tracking for workouts and support live translations for a handful of languages.