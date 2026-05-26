Black Eyed Peas and Fergie Reunite on Stage at American Music Awards

Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas performed together and accepted the award for best throwback song of the year for their hit song Rock That Body at the 52nd annual American Music Awards. During the event, Fergie gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, expressing her gratitude to her fans and to TikTok and social media for helping to revive the group's music.

Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas reunited on stage and accepted the award for best throwback song of the year for their hit song Rock That Body .

, The group performed together and shared a heartfelt acceptance speech, with Fergie giving a shoutout to her 12-year-old son Axl. During the event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the group expressed their gratitude to their fans for voting for the song and to TikTok and social media for helping to revive their music.

Fergie shared that her son finally listened to the Black Eyed Peas and added the song to his playlist, and thanked everyone who made TikTok and Instagram videos about the song. The song was released in 2009, which was one year before Fergie was last at the AMAs with the Black Eyed Peas in 2010 to perform their song, The Time (Dirty Bit).

Fergie left the group in 2018 to pursue her solo music career after 16 years as the lead vocalist. The group of four took the stage together after being announced as the winner, with the song winning the best throwback song of the year award. The award marks the first win for the Black Eyed Peas since 2010. They all took turns at the microphone during their acceptance speech.

Fergie was the final one, and she used the moment to give a shoutout to her son Axl, whom she shares with her ex-husband Josh Duhamel. During her speech, Fergie expressed her gratitude to the fans for voting for the song and to TikTok and social media for helping to revive their music. Fergie also used the moment to express her love for her son Axl and thanked everyone who made TikTok and Instagram videos about the song.

The group shared a sweet moment onstage, holding hands, before exiting the stage together for more happy reunion photos. The four musicians all took turns giving an acceptance speech and extending their gratitude to their fans. Fergie shared group photos from their night out at a Los Angeles rooftop locale in December 2025 to celebrate their 50th birthday milestone.

The group remains close even after they parted ways in 2018 and have reunited for their respective milestone 50th birthday celebrations over the years. The group of four exited the stage together, posing in many sweet and fun photos together to commemorate the special moment





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Black Eyed Peas Fergie American Music Awards Rock That Body Tiktok Social Media Axl Josh Duhamel The E.N.D.

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