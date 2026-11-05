Black Doves Season 2 Review: Action Over Depth

Black Doves Season 2 shifts focus to high-octane spy action and Cold War history, sacrificing the emotional nuance that made the first season a hit.

Black Doves season 2 has returned to screens nearly two years after its debut, bringing Helen Webb deeper into the corridors of power. Her husband now serves as the Prime Minister of England, residing in the historic 10 Downing Street, while Helen continues to gather sensitive intelligence from the highest rungs of the English government. The titular spy agency, the Black Doves, faces intense pressure from a mysterious force rooted in the past of Reed, played by Sarah Lancashire.

Spy Agency Mythos and Cold War Ties

The new season significantly expands the organizational history of the Black Doves, aiming to establish them as a formidable rival to the official MI6. This narrative shift introduces a broader array of global espionage groups and constructs a complex legacy for the corporation that stretches back to the Cold War era. By making the Black Doves a more tangible and expansive entity, the show attempts to raise the stakes of its central conflict.

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Action Focus Replaces Emotional Depth

Reviewers note that this expanded scope has come at the cost of the character-driven storytelling that defined the previous installment. Helen Webb's personal journey, which previously balanced her duties as a spy with her love for Wallace, her grief, and her commitment to her children, has been streamlined. The current season offers a more singular focus on her search for Reed and her concerns regarding Wallace's feelings, reducing the emotional complexity of her life.

James Bond and John Wick Comparisons

The second season draws heavy comparisons to later entries in the James Bond franchise, specifically citing Spectre as a parallel for its underwhelming return to form. It also emulates the Keanu Reeves-led John Wick series by doubling down on spectacular action set pieces and a fantastical world of secret societies. Unlike the John Wick films, which are praised for their masterful choreography and gunplay, Black Doves lacks the budget and technical competence to execute these high-stakes sequences effectively.

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Sam Young and the Girl Gang Arc

Meanwhile, the character Sam Young and a group described as a psychotic girl gang find themselves entangled in the violent attacks against the Black Doves. The show features numerous scenes where characters engage in gunfire with unnamed adversaries, often resulting in high body counts that seem inconsequential to the plot. This approach undermines the secrecy and tension typically expected from a spy thriller, as consequences for violence appear minimal.

Visual Effects and Stiff Choreography

Technical aspects of the production also face criticism, with dated CGI and VFX failing to enhance the dramatic impact of the action sequences. Gunfights are frequently described as stiff and unexciting, with Helen and Sam eliminating large numbers of enemies in a manner that feels repetitive. The narrative occasionally breaks its own tension by allowing characters to have casual conversations amidst grenades and bullets, suggesting a disregard for the danger of their environment.