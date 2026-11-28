Black Doves is currently Netflix's best show, starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in a gripping spy thriller that combines action with family drama.

Netflix has solidified its position as a dominant force in television with Black Doves, which stands as the platform's best show currently running. The spy thriller series recently returned for its second season, continuing to captivate audiences with its unique blend of high-stakes espionage and intense personal drama. This latest installment has surpassed other major streaming hits to claim the top spot for the streamer's current original content.

Keira Knightley Stars in Spy Thriller

Keira Knightley plays the lead role of Helen Webb, a secret agent for the titular spy agency who is drawn into a sinister conspiracy after her lover is killed. Knightley portrays a honeypot agent who raises kids in a sham marriage to gather intelligence for the British government. The character is described as an intriguing antihero navigating a dangerous world where her double life creates immense emotional strain.

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Ben Whishaw steals the show in a pivotal supporting role as Sam, Helen's friend and partner-in-espionage. Sam is a cold-blooded secret agent with a license to kill, marking a significant evolution for the actor who previously played Q. Whishaw's character essentially graduates from playing the tech specialist Q to playing a James Bond archetype, offering one of the closest portrayals of a gay James Bond on screen.

Unique Storytelling Approach in Series

Black Doves stands out from the crowded field of streaming spy thrillers by focusing more on the story of a mother than the story of a spy. While other shows like Lioness, The Old Man, Day of the Jackal, and Slow Horses prioritize espionage plots, this series centers on the emotional toll of Helen's web of lies. The narrative explores the mistrust within a marriage and how the husband's lack of trust affects their daily relationship.

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The plot was inspired by a real 2010 scandal involving British intelligence officers who went undercover with a radical environmentalist group. Creator Joe Barton found the dramatic tension of the kids getting caught in the middle to be the most compelling aspect of that true story. The narrative highlights how children are affected by their parents' secret lives, even though they did not ask for such involvement.

Action and Setting Define the Series

The series is often compared to Slow Horses, recapturing its intoxicating blend of high-octane action spectacle and witty British banter. However, Black Doves distinguishes itself by setting this dynamic against a chilly yuletide backdrop, creating a unique Christmas-themed atmosphere. The show features shootouts and showdowns that fans have come to expect from the Slow Horses franchise.

Although the series lacks realism in certain areas, such as the British Prime Minister's wife roaming London with a gun, it makes up for this with gripping action and high-wire dramatic tension. The creative vision is likened to Shane Black writing a UK spy show, reminiscent of The Long Kiss Goodnight set in London. This approach ensures that the show remains engaging despite any logical inconsistencies in the plot.

Impact on Streaming Landscape

Netflix continues to employ a strategy of releasing a vast amount of original content, a method that has proven to be a winning formula. While HBO focuses on quality over quantity, Netflix throws as much stuff as it can afford at the wall to see what sticks. This approach has led to memorable hits like Adolescence, Baby Reindeer, and The Queen's Gambit, while others like Jupiter's Legacy and Iron Fist faded from memory.

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Over the past couple of months, Netflix's output has been way more hit than miss, with Black Doves emerging as a major success. The show joins other critically acclaimed titles like His & Hers, The Body, and East of Eden in a string of recent victories. Even as previous juggernauts like Ozark, Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman, and House of Cards have ended, Netflix maintains a strong pipeline of great shows on the go.

The release of the second season in December 2024 marks a significant moment for the streamer's winter lineup. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the categories of Action, Adventure, Mystery, Crime, Drama, and Thriller. With a rating of 8.7/10 on user review platforms, it demonstrates strong audience approval and critical acclaim. The show's success reinforces Netflix's ability to produce content that resonates globally across different genres and demographics.