Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 featuring Yuno Grinberryall and Zenon Zogratis premieres Saturday, November 28, 2026, on Crunchyroll after an accidental early leak.

Black Clover Season 2 continues its intense Spade Kingdom Raid arc with Episode 9, titled Yuno Grinberryall, which serves as a critical turning point in the ongoing battle against the Dark Triad. The episode officially premieres on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:00 AM PT and 11:00 AM ET, bringing a major confrontation that has captivated fans worldwide. This installment is particularly significant as it features Yuno joining forces with the Spatial Magic brothers Langris Vaude and Finral Roulacase to face the last remaining sibling of the Dark Triad, Zenon Zogratis.

Yuno Team Fights Zenon After Major Upsets

The narrative momentum has shifted dramatically following previous victories, with Magna Swing securing a surprising victory against Dante Zogratis and Noelle Silva playing a pivotal role in taking down Vanica and Megicula. These victories have left Zenon Zogratis as the final Dark Triad sibling standing, raising the stakes for his upcoming duel. Zenon has made a terrifying pact by trading his soul to Beelzebub, granting him a Devil's Heart that significantly amplifies his magical capabilities and makes him a far more dangerous opponent than before.

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Yuno's entry into the battle is not just a personal duel but a strategic alliance aimed at neutralizing the immediate threat posed by Zenon's corrupted power. The combination of Yuno's wind magic, Langris's spatial manipulation, and Finral's dimensional travel creates a formidable team capable of challenging a devil-enhanced opponent. This trio must work in perfect synchronization to survive the initial onslaught, as Zenon's new form introduces unpredictable and devastating attacks that have already tested the limits of previous fighters.

Crunchyroll Leak Raises Stakes For Official Premiere

Preparation for the official release has been complicated by an accidental early leak from Crunchyroll, which released Episode 9 alongside Episode 8 on November 21, 2026. The streaming platform quickly removed the episode from its servers, but clips and detailed reactions had already spread across social media platforms, making spoiler-free viewing increasingly difficult for anime-only fans. Despite the platform's efforts to contain the breach, the widespread availability of the episode online has intensified speculation and hype surrounding the narrative twists contained within.

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The early release has allowed a significant portion of the audience to experience the episode ahead of schedule, leading to a surge in online discussions and fan theories. Many viewers who managed to watch the leaked version have described it as the best installment of Season 2, citing improved animation quality and high-stakes action sequences. This unauthorized broadcast has created a unique dynamic where the official premiere on November 28 serves more as a communal viewing event for those who wish to experience the story without prior knowledge of the outcomes.

Morris Threatens Qliphoth Ritual And Black Bulls Mission

While the focus remains on Yuno's duel, a parallel crisis is unfolding as a devil-powered Morris advances the Qliphoth ritual with alarming speed. Morris has successfully broken past the defensive barriers of Dorothy's Dream Magic, pushing the ritual dangerously close to opening the second gate to the underworld. This breach threatens to unleash the King of Devils, Lucifero, into the human world, creating an existential threat that transcends the current battle against the Dark Triad.

Simultaneously, the Black Bulls are launching a high-speed rescue mission aboard the Raging Black Bull to save Captains Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance. The squad is racing against time to prevent the raid from taking an even darker turn, as the opening of the underworld gate would compromise the safety of the entire region. This dual-front narrative structure ensures that the episode delivers both intense personal combat and large-scale strategic tension, keeping viewers engaged on multiple levels.

Animation Quality And Upcoming Episodes Schedule

Studio Pierrot appears to have recovered from a minor animation dip observed in Episode 8, returning to a high level of quality that matches the intense pacing of the story. The studio has consistently delivered strong performances since the October 3 premiere, with Episode 5 achieving a near-perfect 9.9/10 rating on IMDb and Episode 7 debuting with a 9.6. These metrics highlight the show's growing popularity, which has propelled it to number 6 on IMDb's Most Popular TV Shows chart within weeks of its return.

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With only four episodes remaining in the first cour, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc is entering its deadliest stretch before the series takes a break ahead of Cour 2. Asta, who has been recovering from his Devil Union cooldown following his battles with Lilith and Naamah, is finally ready to rejoin the fray, promising even more explosive action in the upcoming episodes. For English dub viewers, the weekly release schedule continues, with Episode 9's dubbed version currently scheduled for December 12, featuring returning voice talents Dallas Reid as Asta and Micah Solusod as Yuno.