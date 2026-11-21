Crunchyroll accidentally released Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 a week early. Fans praise the episode as the best in the season following the Zenon Zogratis battle.

Black Clover Season 2 has delivered another wave of intense action after defeating Dante Zogratis, Vanica, and the Supreme Devil Megicula. The narrative focus has shifted to the remaining Dark Triad sibling, Zenon Zogratis, following the events of Episode 8 titled "A Devil's Heart." This episode, which aired on November 21, adapted manga chapters 304 through 308 from Yuki Tabata's original series and pushed Yuno, Langris Vaude, and Finral Roulacase to their physical limits.

Accidental Early Release Causes Stir

Crunchyroll made a significant error during its simulcast rollout on Saturday by uploading Episode 9 alongside Episode 8. The platform quickly removed the 179th episode of the series, but the brief window allowed viewers to download the full content. This premature release has allowed the episode to circulate online a full week before its scheduled official premiere on November 28, creating chaos among anime-only fans trying to avoid spoilers.

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This is not the first time the streaming giant has experienced similar glitches. Earlier in 2026, Crunchyroll accidentally uploaded Episode 7 of A-1 Pictures' Fate/strange Fake a week ahead of schedule. The service also previously leaked Black Clover Season 2 key visuals back in June, indicating a pattern of accidental data exposure during major releases.

Fans Praise Episode 9 Quality

Despite the technical error, the leaked content has generated massive buzz across social media platforms. Almost every viewer who watched the early release is calling it the best episode of Season 2 so far. After Episode 8 received criticism for some rough animation spots, Studio Pierrot returned with theatrical-level polish in this installment.

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Yuno's long-awaited rematch against Zenon Zogratis delivers the major turning point fans have been anticipating since the Spade Kingdom Raid arc began. The episode features polished visuals and high-stakes magical battles that set up Yuno's biggest character development moment. Zenon trades his soul to Beelzebub for a terrifying Devil's Heart transformation, raising the stakes of the confrontation to unprecedented levels.

Upcoming Episodes Promise High Stakes

Even with Zenon defeated, the Clover Kingdom's nightmare is just beginning. The final four episodes of Cour 1 leave very little room to breathe as the series shifts into pure survival mode. The Black Bulls must take down Morris Libardirt, who is reconstructing the Tree of Qliphoth to open the gates to the underworld, and rescue Captains Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance.

The climax of the arc appears imminent with the entrance of Lucifero, the King of Devils. At Studio Pierrot's current production pace of roughly four to five manga chapters per episode, Episodes 10 through 13 should bring the Spade Kingdom Raid arc to a close around Chapter 331. The first half of Season 2 runs through late December before its mid-season break, with Episode 9 officially arriving on November 28.

Crunchyroll's early upload may have disrupted the weekly schedule, but it highlighted the high quality of the current story arc. If Studio Pierrot maintains the visual polish seen in Episode 9, Cour 1 could end on a high note. This success may leave fans eager for Black Clover Cour 2's Final Arc, which promises to resolve the remaining conflicts in the Spade Kingdom.