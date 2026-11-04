Black Clover Season 2 Episode 5: Magna Swing Defeats Dante Zogratis

Magna Swing defeats Dante Zogratis using Soul Chain Deathmatch. Noelle Silva faces Vanica Zogratis next in Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 on November 7.

The anime Black Clover delivered a seismic shift in its narrative during Season 2, Episode 5. Magna Swing defeated the Dark Triad leader Dante Zogratis in a battle that stunned global audiences. This victory occurred despite Dante boasting one hundred percent of Lucifero's devil power. Magna, a mage previously considered a low-class peasant with tiny mana reserves, proved his strategic worth.

Magna Swing Defeats Dante With Secret Flame Magic

Magna Swing and his partner Zora Ideale executed a specialized technique called Secret Flame Magic: Soul Chain Deathmatch. This method allowed the two mages to split their combined magic capacity equally at fifty percent each. The fusion of their flames effectively shut down Dante Zogratis's monstrous regeneration ability. Without his healing powers, the villain was forced into a direct physical confrontation with Magna.

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The bout concluded when Magna Knocked Dante out cold with a decisive punch. This moment silenced critics who had complained about animation dips in earlier episodes of the series. Studio Pierrot ensured the visual quality matched the intensity of the fight. Hiroyuki Yamashita, a legendary action veteran from Naruto Shippuden, contributed to the episode's production.

Studio Pierrot Animation Reaches Record Rating

The high-quality execution of this battle propelled the episode to a nine point nine rating on IMDb. This score makes it the highest-rated anime episode of 2026. The success demonstrates the studio's ability to deliver top-tier action sequences when key personnel are involved. Viewers recognized the effort put into choreographing the Spirit Chain Deathmatch.

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With one member of the Zogratis sibling trio finally defeated, the stakes inside the Spade Kingdom castle continue to rise. The narrative spotlight is now shifting toward Noelle Silva. She is preparing for a long-awaited rematch against Vanica Zogratis. This confrontation carries significant emotional weight for the Water Queen.

Noelle Silva Faces Vanica With New Saint Valkyrie Power

Noelle Silva arrives at the battlefield alongside Spirit Guardian Gadjah to confront Vanica. Her mission involves saving a battered Charlotte Roselei and Rill Boismortier. Noelle also aims to rescue Heart Kingdom Princess Lolopechka, who has been turned into a brainwashed puppet by the supreme devil Megicula. Additionally, Noelle seeks vengeance for her late mother, Acier Silva.

The Water Queen's recent power-up stems from an unexpected partnership with Undine. Lolopechka's capture severed Noelle's lifelong bond with the water spirit. However, Undine secretly formed a temporary contract with Noelle during a three-day training session. Their aggressive compatibility allows Noelle to unlock the Saint Stage transformation.

Time Constraints Threaten Black Clover Victory Plans

Noelle gains access to a new form known as Spirit Dive: Saint Valkyrie Armor. This form provides immense power but comes with a severe limitation. The armor lasts for exactly sixty seconds before the temporary contract with Undine expires. This short window poses a significant risk when facing an opponent of Vanica's caliber.

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Complicating matters further, Asta and Liebe remain out of action. They are enduring a brutal thirty-minute cooldown after using Devil Union to defeat the fused twin devils Lilith and Naamah. Without their Anti-Magic available, the remaining squads face a serious vulnerability. The supreme devil Megicula plans to use Vanica and the cursed Lolopechka as sacrifices to manifest in the human world.

Black Clover Season 2, Episode 6, titled The Sacred Valkyrie, is scheduled for release on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The Japanese broadcast will air at eleven o'clock PM JST on TV Tokyo. International viewers can stream the episode exclusively on Crunchyroll starting at eleven o'clock AM ET. The English dub, currently running two episodes behind, will drop Episode 4 on the same day.

The outcome of Noelle's battle remains uncertain given the strict time limit. The Black Clover universe faces a potential crisis if Megicula succeeds in his ritual. The next episode promises to deliver high-stakes action as the Spade Kingdom raid intensifies.