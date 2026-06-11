Black Clover Season 2 Confirmed for October 2026 Release

Black Clover Season 2 has been confirmed for an October 2026 release, with Ayataka Tanemura as the new director.

According to recent reports, one of Shōnen Jump's biggest hit manga, Black Clover , is aiming for its anime comeback very soon. Black Clover has confirmed its anime return for 2026, 5 years after its first season concluded on March 30, 2021, with its 170th episode.

Unlike the new season of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, also produced by Studio Pierrot, which was confirmed for Summer 2026, Black Clover's new installment hadn't even revealed the director in charge so far. This silence generated concern among fans who feared the season would be postponed from its original 2026 release window. Thankfully, Black Clover's new update suggests that everything is going smoothly for fans to see the anime this year.

Black Clover Season 2 Confirms October 2026 Release According to renowned anime leaker Sugoi LITE on X, the second season of Black Clover will premiere in October 2026. In addition to its release date, Black Clover also received an update revealing Ayataka Tanemura as the anime's new director.

Tanemura previously worked on the series as an assistant director before taking charge of the adaptation and directing episodes 153 to 170 of Black Clover, considered by many to be some of the best in the entire series. The main staff announcement also came with an illustration by Tanemura in the 29th issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, which will be released on June 15, 2026, featuring Asta's Devil Union form, along with a message for the fans.

I'll be returning as director once again! It's great to have Asta and the others back after such a long time. We're pushing past our limits in production so we can show you all an even more powered-up version of them! Please look forward to Asta and the team's new adventures.

Thank you for your support! - Ayataka Tanemura The fact that Black Clover Season 2 will premiere in October 2026 might not come as a surprise to most fans. As one of Pierrot's most successful anime, it makes sense that they wouldn't want it to air alongside the final season of Bleach. Similarly, the Fall 2026 season generally includes some of the most anticipated anime premieres of the year, which demonstrates the studio's high expectations for Black Clover.

Black Clover Season 2 Will Have an Early Release While an October premiere might seem far away, Black Clover Season 2 will air its first episode exclusively at a special panel during Anime Expo 2026, which will take place in Los Angeles on July 4th. New information about Black Clover may also be revealed at the panel, possibly a new visual, a final trailer, and a release date.

With Black Clover's anime welcoming a seasonal format for the first time, another question Studio Pierrot might answer is the exact total number of episodes. Related After 11 Years, Japan Is Officially Ending Black Clover With One Last Epic Release Black Clover has come to an end after 11 years, but fortunately, fans can expect one last massive release from the manga to close out the series.

Black Clover Season 2 will take the story to unprecedented heights, starting with how Asta will strengthen his bond with Liebe and the fate of Captain Yami, so fans have a lot to look forward to this season. Although the premiere of Black Clover Season 2 isn't that far off, the release window reveal gives fans a date to mark on their calendars.

Black Clover Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll after its premiere, and fans can expect more updates as the date approaches





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Black Clover Black Clover Season 2 October 2026 Release Ayataka Tanemura Pierrot Crunchyroll Anime Expo 2026 Fall 2026 Season Pierrot Studio Studio Pierrot Black Clover Anime Black Clover Manga Black Clover Season 1 Black Clover Season 2 Black Clover Episode 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode 153 To 170 Black Clover Episode

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