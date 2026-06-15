Black Clover Just Shadow Dropped Its Next Major Release, And It's Essential Viewing

Studio Pierrot's big return of a modern shonen great is being promoted with a major, 10-minute video released on its social media accounts.

Black Clover is one of the most highly-anticipated shonen anime returns in years, and it's no wonder why. It was one of the last of Studio Pierrot's large-scale weekly productions until season 1's conclusion in 2021, before the company revamped its production philosophy for a more refined, seasonal approach.

Going into Black Clover season 2, longtime fans will easily appreciate the promise of a cleaner production, but 170 episodes later, it might be good to jog one's memory with a visual recap. While not currently released with an official English translation, Black Clover did debut a full 10-minute recap of its original anime, from when Asta got his Grimoire, through to the moment of Yami and William Vangeance's capture.

Despite the often messy process that went into the making of Black Clover's original anime, one can easily appreciate the love and impressive work that emerged at its heights, especially as this sets up the promise of even greater peaks with the long-awaited next arc being adapted. In Black Clover season 2, the fruits of a hasty, desperate training arc will soon present themselves for those who waited the long five years for its return.

Black Clover Recaps Its Entire Anime's Major Plot Up To Season 2 In Giant 10-Minute Video Set to the familiar soundtrack everybody loves, Black Clover's anime was recapped and posted to its official Twitter account in Japan on June 15, 2026. It commemorated all the major moments for the franchise, from the manga's inception in 2015, to its 2017 anime debut, to the anime's utter global dominance in 2020, the 2023 Sword of the Wizard King movie, to finally tease a new chapter beginning.

Having seen himself through the Magic Knights entrance exam, surviving conflicts such as attacks on the Clover Kingdom's capital, excursions and run-ins with the Diamond Kingdom and the Eye of the Midnight Sun, the latest threat is teased in the final moments of the recap. The video was also given a region-locked release for viewers in Japan courtesy of the official YouTube channels for TV Tokyo, Studio Pierrot, Shonen Jump, and Avex Pictures.

After the Heart Kingdom received some much-needed Clover Kingdom aid in fighting the invading Spade Kingdom, things were seemingly looking up in the battle against the Spade's usurpers, the Dark Triad. Dante Zogratis was effectively defeated, but in the moments following a glorious battle with Asta and Yami, Zenon takes him, as well as a defeated William Vangeance, away to the Spade Kingdom.

With their beloved captains taken into enemy territory, Asta must finally awaken the true power of his Five-Leaf Clover Grimoire, particularly the devil, Liebe, residing inside. The Spade Kingdom Raid Will Be The New Peak For Black Clover's Anime With the true Devil Union soon to be shown, either at Anime Expo for lucky attendees, or in October 2026 for Black Clover's season 2 debut, the episodes ahead will be truly worth the wait.

Asta and Liebe, their backs pushed up against the wall, will realize that they must truly unite to protect each other's lives, so that they can have the power necessary to rescue Yami and avenge Licita, respectively. But it's far from just them participating: the rest of the Black Bulls will join the fight against the Dark Triad, as well the Golden Dawn and indeed many key players including the primary Magic Knight captains, with even the Spade Kingdom rising up against the Zogratis usurpers.

Related Black Clover Season 2 Confirms Release Window With Major Update Black Clover fans have a new date to mark on their calendars, as the anime's second season just got a release window and main staff announcement. Posts By Vanessa Piña This means that, while Black Clover viewers will soon get to enjoy Asta in action and more powerful than ever, there are some truly incredible moments ahead as the series adapts the manga from chapters #270 onward.

The anime will produce the majority of Yuki Tabata's best-drawn fights to date from this point forward, all while the Dark Triad attempt to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth, as the Magic Knights try desperately to stop it from coming to full fruition. In Black Clover's big return, while some devils join as mighty allies, the Dark Triad aims to secure ultimate power and literally turn all Hell loose, engulfing the world in terror in the process.

Powered by Expand Collapse Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review Your comment has not been saved Like Follow Followed Black Clover - Season 1 TV-MA Action Anime Fantasy 11 9.5/10 Release Date October 3, 2017 Network TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TVh, TVQ, TSC Series Black Clover Episodes 170 Powered by Expand Collapse





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