Black Clover Hits #6 on Global IMDb Charts Amidst Production Overhaul

Black Clover reaches #6 on IMDb's most popular TV shows, driven by high ratings and a shift to seasonal production by Studio Pierrot. See how the anime is competing with major live-action dramas.

Black Clover has surged to the #6 position on IMDb's latest Top 100 Most Popular TV Shows chart, marking a historic milestone for the anime series. This ranking places the fantasy anime alongside major live-action dramas in a worldwide competition that updates weekly based on visitor engagement. It stands as the only anime currently near the top of these global rankings, highlighting a significant shift in viewer interest.

Historic Ranking and Viewer Engagement Metrics

The #6 placement on IMDb's chart reflects actual page views, search traffic, and rating activity from the platform's 250 million monthly visitors. This metric demonstrates that fans are actively seeking out the series, rating its content, and discussing episodes rather than passively watching them. The surge occurs just one month into the fall broadcast of the second season, indicating rapid and intense audience growth for the franchise.

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Within the animated category, Black Clover outperforms other notable series significantly. Attack on Titan sits at #50, while Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is at #55. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run ranks at #70, and One Piece holds the #84 spot. This clear separation underscores the unique momentum Black Clover is currently experiencing in the global market.

Production Shift and Season Two Quality Improvements

The return of Asta and the Black Bulls after a five-year hiatus following episode #170 in 2021 has been met with substantial critical and commercial success. Studio Pierrot has implemented a serious upgrade to its production pipeline, moving away from the exhausting year-round weekly schedule that previously defined the series. Under the direction of returning Sword of the Wizard King director Ayataka Tanemura, the studio has adopted a seasonal production model.

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This strategic shift has resulted in a Spade Kingdom Raid arc that rivals the visual quality of theatrical releases. The improved animation quality and pacing have directly contributed to the show's rising popularity. The change in production structure allows for higher fidelity in action sequences and character development, distinguishing this season from previous installments.

The quality upgrade is reflected in the episode ratings. The premiere of season 2, episode #1, became the most-liked anime premiere on Crunchyroll in 2026. Furthermore, episode #5 achieved a near-perfect score of 9.9/10 on IMDb. These metrics validate the studio's decision to prioritize quality over quantity in their output strategy.

Key Episodes Driving Record-Breaking Ratings

The turning point for the series' recent acclaim arrived on October 31 with episode #5, titled "The Highest vs. the Lowest." This episode adapted the intense fight between Magna Swing and Dante Zogratis. It featured Magna using his Soul Chain Deathmatch spell to strip both combatants of their magic, forcing a brutal physical confrontation.

Studio Pierrot's execution of this underdog showdown resonated strongly with audiences. The episode earned a 9.9/10 rating from more than 11,000 IMDb votes. This score makes it the highest-rated anime episode of 2026 to date. Magna's long-awaited spotlight moment has become a central talking point for fans and critics alike, driving significant traffic to the series.

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These early episodes have set a high benchmark for the rest of the season. Crunchyroll recently crowned season 2 as the most-watched anime of Fall 2026, citing that the first five episodes all scored above 9.3/10 on IMDb. This consistency in high ratings suggests that the initial quality spike is not an anomaly but a sustainable trend for the remainder of the broadcast.

Upcoming Storylines and Future Market Potential

Despite the current #6 ranking, the series has not yet reached its narrative peak. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc contains several major confrontations that remain unanimated and unviewed by the public. Noelle and Nozel are scheduled to face off against the Supreme Devil Megicula in an upcoming showdown.

Additionally, Yuno is yet to unlock his second Spade Kingdom grimoire and Star Magic in his battle against Zenon Zogratis. Asta is also pending his critical fight where he must push his Devil Union to the limit against Lucifero, the King of Devils. These are the moments fans have waited years to see animated on screen.

Studio Pierrot retains ample opportunity to raise the quality bar even further with these remaining high-stakes battles. The current momentum makes a climb into the IMDb Top 3 a realistic possibility. The series is following a path similar to Attack on Titan, which reached #1 on IMDb's Most Popular Shows chart during its finale in late 2023. Anime is no longer fighting for a peripheral place at the television table but is sitting alongside Hollywood's biggest shows.