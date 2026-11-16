Black Cat Steals from Emma Frost and Joins Her Mission Against the X-Men

Black Cat meets Emma Frost in Black Cat issue 16, where a failed heist leads to a new alliance to steal a Sentinel CPU from the X-Men in Alaska.

G. Willow Wilson and Andrés Genolet's new series continues to deliver unexpected narrative twists. Black Cat has just found her favorite new treasure, and it isn't what anyone would have expected. Felicia Hardy just met Emma Frost for the first time, and she was in love as soon as Emma activated her second mutant power.

The new, and other than a few specific moments in events like King in Black, where she worked with Doctor Strange, she hasn't dealt with too many other heroes. This newest series had her work with the Invisible Woman, and now she has met Emma Frost. The encounter in Black Cat issue 16 fundamentally shifts the trajectory of Felicia's solo adventures.

Also read Monica Barbaro Contrasts in Plunging Black and White Brandon Maxwell Gown for GQ’s Men of the Year Party

The Sapphire Heist Fails

Black Cat issue 16 saw Black Cat pulling off a new heist on the Upper West Side, where she stole a rare sapphire from an auction. The auction ended with a $5 million sale, but the sapphire mysteriously disappeared right after. Felicia attempted to explain how she had pulled it off, only to have the gem float into the air. Emma Frost appeared, bringing the gem to her own hand.

After mocking Black Cat for talking to herself, Emma said that Black Cat had stolen the sapphire from her. Black Cat attacked, but she had no chance against Emma's telepathic powers. Emma asked to have a discussion about this, but Black Cat attacked again. Emma tried to use her psychic powers again, so Black Cat went for a punch, which is when Emma turned into her diamond form.

Advertisement

Felicia Hardy Meets Emma Frost

That stopped Felicia on the spot as she stared at Emma in full diamond form. This offered Black Cat a look at something she could only have dreamed about. A woman made of diamonds. As Felicia thought to herself, What's one sapphire when there are gorgeous women made of diamonds walking the Earth? Black Cat has spent her entire life going from one heist to another, looking for the next big score, trying to one-up the last.

Facing a woman made fully of diamonds, she realized that her biggest dream was standing right in front of her. However, things went south from there. Emma Frost took Black Cat into Felicia's own mind and gave her an ultimatum. After Black Cat promised to get her money back, Emma says she wants Black Cat to pull off a heist for her.

Stealing the Sentinel CPU

She wants her to steal the central processing unit of an experimental generation of Sentinels that she wants to reverse-engineer to protect mutants in the future. The problem is that the X-Men have it, and they won't give it to Emma, so she wants to send in Black Cat to steal it from them. This will open up something for Black Cat that she hasn't experienced before.

Black Cat has rarely dealt with the X-Men other than crossover events like King in Black, and as she said here, she avoids them because they toast people with their eye laser beams. That is when Emma explains that she can't do this herself because of her complicated past with Cyclops. Black Cat wants nothing to do with this, but Emma says they will be enemies if she doesn't, because she doesn't like being stolen from.

Advertisement

A Mission in Alaska

When Black Cat agrees, Emma tells her that she will walk through the front door to complete the heist. Also, she will have to deal with the X-Men team based in Alaska. She is a street-level hero, and she usually pulls off heists where people like Spider-Man are around to deal with her. She is not someone who deals with people with massive superpowers.

This will put her in conflict with names like Magik, Psylocke, Magneto, Kid Omega, and Beast, not to mention Cyclops. Having Black Cat try to deal with the mutants, especially a team with a psychic like Kid Omega, will force her out of her comfort zone. That is what her entire series has tried to do this entire run, and it is just getting better.