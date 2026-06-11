Black Cat #11: Felicia Hardy's Unconventional Life and Punisher's Involvement

In the latest issue of Black Cat, Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, is entangled in the black symbiote goo of the Queen in Black crossover event’s tie-ins. She is also dealing with Punisher's involvement in her life. The arc ends with Black Cat issue #13.

A day in the life of Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat , has been unconventional lately, especially with her living a life with her husband, Peter Parker, and raising a family in the Siege Perilous ’ alternate timeline .

She is entangled in the black symbiote goo of the Queen in Black crossover event’s tie-ins. In the latest issue, Frank Castle's Punisher becomes John Wick when he is interrupted by a stray dog that is old and starving. Punisher takes the dog in and enjoys its company, until the dog is struck by a car in an alleyway. Despite Black Cat claiming that her luck is running dry, she is still alive after being hospitalized by Punisher.

The state of her apartment is proof that he initially tried to kill her. The three-part Punisher arc in G. Willow Wilson's Black Cat run ensures that he will be around for the next couple of issues. The arc ends with Black Cat issue #13, and it will be interesting to see how she weasels her way out of Punisher's clutches and what plans he has in store for her





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Black Cat Punisher Crossover Event Siege Perilous Alternate Timeline Queen In Black Black Symbiote Goo Frank Castle Franklin Castle John Wick Stray Dog Alleyway Mob Cell Issue #13 Crossover Chaos Comics Coverage Black Cat Insight G. Willow Wilson Black Cat Run Punisher Cameos Punisher's Involvement Felicia Hardy's Life Unconventional Life Felicia Hardy's Apartment Felicia Hardy's Luck Felicia Hardy's Weaseling Felicia Hardy's Plans Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's Queen In Black Crossover Event Felicia Hardy's Stray Dog Felicia Hardy's Alleyway Felicia Hardy's Mob Felicia Hardy's Cell Felicia Hardy's Involvement With Punisher Felicia Hardy's Relationship With Peter Parker Felicia Hardy's Raising A Family Felicia Hardy's Siege Perilous' Alternate Time Felicia Hardy's Black Symbiote Goo Felicia Hardy's

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