Black Butler Season 1 and 2 Return to Netflix November 15 2026

Black Butler seasons 1 and 2 return to Netflix on November 15 2026. Fans can stream the 43 episodes of the Victorian supernatural anime after its three year absence.

The supernatural anime series Black Butler officially returns to Netflix streaming services on November 15, 2026. This scheduled release brings Seasons 1 and 2 of the popular show back to the platform for the first time in over three years. The return marks the end of a long hiatus for the series that initially left the streaming giant.

Black Butler adapts the manga by Yana Toboso, which began serialization in Monthly GFantasy in September 2006. The manga continues to be published today with Publishers having released 36 volumes. These volumes have generated a massive global following with over 36 million copies circulate worldwide. This sales figure ranks Black Butler as the 84th best-selling manga in Japanese history.

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The Story of Ciel and Sebastian Michaelis

The narrative is set in a fictionalized version of Victorian-era London. The plot centers on Ciel Phantomhive, a young aristocratic heir who serves as the queen's watchdog. He is assisted by Sebastian Michaelis, his demonic butler who possesses supernatural abilities. A dark Faustian contract legally binds the pair together in a relationship that transcends typical employment.

Together, Ciel and Sebastian solve the underworld's most sinister mysteries and investigate crimes plaguing the British Empire. Their investigations are driven by Ciel's personal quest for vengeance against those who destroyed his family. The show balances high-stakes criminal cases with the complex dynamics between the young noble and his demon servant.

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A-1 Pictures Production and Episode Count

A-1 Pictures handled the animation adaptation of the manga property. The series premiered on Japan's MBS network on October 3, 2008. The first two seasons aired from October 3, 2008, to September 17, 2010. This production timeline established the show as a staple of late night anime programming during its original run.

Subscribers should expect a total of 43 episodes of Black Butler to be released upon arrival on the platform. This count includes the main broadcast episodes and various Original Video Animations or OVAs. The availability of these 43 episodes provides a substantial viewing experience for new and returning audiences alike.

Missing Arcs and Future Streaming Plans

Four later story arcs will not join the Netflix library at this time. These excluded stories are the Book of Circus, Book of Murder, Public School Arc, and Emerald Witch Arc. Viewers seeking these specific plots must look to other platforms or physical media for now.

Despite the current limitation, the streamer has a track record of adding more episodes to anime titles over time. This pattern suggests that further Black Butler seasons could follow on Netflix in the future. Fans hoping to watch the complete manga adaptation may need to wait for additional licensing agreements or content additions.

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Merchandise and 10th Anniversary Celebrations

Beyond streaming availability, the franchise is actively celebrating its merchandise line. The Black Butler Black Label Memorial Arcade POP UP STORE highlights the 10th anniversary of the Black Butler Black Label brand. This retail event marks a significant milestone for the brand's commercial success.

Yana Toboso personally produces the Black Label brand content. The brand has maintained a strong connection with the creator while expanding the franchise's reach into physical goods. This anniversary celebration underscores the enduring popularity of the Victorian supernatural genre among anime enthusiasts.