Black Bear Pictures acquires North American distribution rights for Bill Hader's directorial debut, a psychological horror titled They Know, starring Linda Cardellini.

Black Bear Pictures has officially acquired the North American distribution rights to They Know, the feature film directorial debut of comedian and actor Bill Hader. The global independent studio outpaced competitors to secure the rights to the psychological horror project from MRC. This acquisition marks a significant entry into the thriller genre for a studio known for its curated slate of high-caliber cinema. The deal ensures that Hader's first major foray into feature-length filmmaking will reach North American audiences through a dedicated distribution channel.

Production Details and Cast Participation

Hader serves as the writer, director, and lead actor in the film, appearing alongside Emmy Award winner Linda Cardellini. The narrative centers on a divorced father who becomes deeply suspicious of his ex-wife's new romantic partner. He grows increasingly paranoid that this mysterious figure is exerting a strange and unnatural influence over their children. The creative foundation of the story was developed by Hader and his Barry collaborator Duffy Boudreau, who contributed the initial concept. Bob Graf and Hader produced the film under Hader's Hanarply production banner, with Alyssa Donovan serving as a co-producer.

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MRC Financing and Distribution Strategy

MRC provided full financing for They Know, which is currently in the post-production phase of development. FilmNation Entertainment acts as the worldwide sales agent for the project, handling international distribution deals. This agreement represents the second major collaboration between Black Bear and MRC. The two studios previously partnered on the film Honeymoon/Funeral, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The relationship underscores a shared commitment to producing bold, original storytelling that appeals to sophisticated audience demographics.

Industry Reaction and Executive Commentary

Michael Heimler, President of Production & Operations at Black Bear, praised Hader's creative vision. Heimler described Hader as a singular talent capable of excellence both in front of and behind the camera. He stated that the film delivers authentic, original, and bold filmmaking at the highest professional level. Heimler further emphasized that They Know stands apart from any project the studio has previously encountered. This endorsement highlights the studio's confidence in the film's artistic merit and commercial potential.

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Billing and Slate Expansion Plans

Black Bear is actively expanding its release schedule heading into 2027 with a diverse lineup of upcoming titles. The studio's future slate includes Guy Ritchie's Wife & Dog, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike. Additionally, David Leitch's Jason Statham Stole My Bike is scheduled for release as part of their growing portfolio. The current roster also features the awards contender Wicker, indicating a strategic focus on both genre and prestige projects. This expansion positions the studio as a key player in the independent distribution landscape.

Bill Hader Career Context and Awards

Bill Hader is a three-time Emmy Award winner, as well as a recipient of WGA and DGA honors. He is best known for his critically acclaimed work on the HBO series Barry. His representation is handled by UTA and the Toczek Suddleson Law group. They Know represents a pivotal moment in his career, transitioning his comedic and dramatic skills into a sustained narrative horror format. The project demonstrates his ability to command complex emotional and psychological roles while maintaining creative control over the final product.