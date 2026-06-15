Black Auteur Film Festival returns for 3rd year celebrating Black filmmakers across Texas

The Black Auteur Film Festival is returning to Austin for its third year, continuing its mission of creating space, visibility, and opportunity for Black filmma

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

Sierra Waggoner welcomed Ryan Darbonne and Alex Chew, co-founders and festival directors of the Black Auteur Film Festival, to We Are Austin to discuss the festival’s origins, growth, and what audiences can expect during this year's event.is returning to Austin for its third year, continuing its mission of creating space, visibility, and opportunity for Black filmmakers across Texas while bringing audiences together through the power of storytelling.to We Are Austin to discuss the festival’s origins, growth, and what audiences can expect during this year’s event.

Sierra Waggoner welcomed Ryan Darbonne and Alex Chew, co-founders and festival directors of the Black Auteur Film Festival, to We Are Austin to discuss the festival’s origins, growth, and what audiences can expect during this year's event. What began as a one-time project quickly evolved into an annual celebration of Black storytelling. Darbonne explained that the festival started after ColdTowne Theater asked them to create a smaller version of the event.

"We thought it was going to be a one-and-done thing," Darbonne said. "But in that process, we realized we really loved this, and we wanted it to continue. " What began as a one-time project quickly evolved into an annual celebration of Black storytelling. Darbonne explained that three years ago, he and Chew were approached by ColdTowne Theater about creating a smaller version of the festival.

Now in its third year, the festival will feature a lineup of Texas-based short films created by Black filmmakers working across genres including horror, documentary, comedy, and drama.

"You can expect lots of great short films playing at AFS Cinema starting at 2 p.m.," Chew said. "They're all Texas-based Black filmmakers, so you’re going to see a nice variety. " "You can expect lots of great short films playing at AFS Cinema this Saturday starting at 2 p.m., and they're all created by Black auteurs," Chew said. "They're all Texas-based, so you're going to see local filmmakers making horror, documentary, comedy, drama — a nice variety.

" This year’s festival also expands beyond screenings with special guest programming, including filmmaker Jason Perez, director of High Horse: The Black Cowboy, a Peacock docuseries produced by Monkeypaw Productions. Perez will also be joined by a South Austin Black cowboy and farmer featured in the documentary for a conversation about filmmaking and storytelling. Festival organizers say audience members can also expect raffle giveaways ranging from film festival badges to unique movie experiences, including private theater rentals.

For Darbonne and Chew, however, the most important part of the festival is providing opportunities for filmmakers whose work might not otherwise be seen. For Darbonne and Chew, the festival is about more than screenings—it’s about creating space for filmmakers who often go unseen in mainstream circuits.

"It's really hard to make a movie and share it with people," Darbonne said. "We wanted to create a space where people can see their films on screen. "The Black Auteur Film Festival is returning to Austin for its third year, continuing its mission of creating space, visibility, and opportunity for Black filmmakers across Texas while bringing audiences together through the power of storytelling.

"Only one percent of Black directors actually get to show their work at mainstream film festivals," she said. "We wanted this to exist for Black filmmakers like us. " Beyond film, the festival has grown into a community gathering space for creatives and audiences across Texas.returns this weekend, organizers hope audiences will come out to support local filmmakers and experience the diverse stories being told across Texas.

For tickets, schedules, and more information, viewers can visit the Black Auteur Film Festival online and follow updates on social media. San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight stOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scen





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