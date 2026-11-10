Black Angus Inn in Anchorage Shelters Homeless Families Amid Fierce Debate

Anchorage's Black Angus Inn offers bridge housing to homeless residents as advocates and Fairview neighbors clash over its future and reputation.

The Black Angus Inn, a low-budget motel in Anchorage's Fairview neighborhood, is housing families and individuals who have nowhere else to stay. On a bright October day, a mother and three of her six children arrived at the motel by yellow cab carrying McDonald's burgers, chicken nuggets, fries and sodas. The woman, who asked that her name not be shared publicly, said her family came to Anchorage from Samoa to care for her mother, who was in failing health.

After her mother died, the family became stranded in Anchorage without the means to return to Samoa. They stayed at Clare House, an emergency women's shelter in Spenard, until their time there ran out. The Anchorage Police Department's HOPE Team then found them a room at the Black Angus, where the motel has long served as temporary refuge for people in crisis.

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How the Black Angus Inn Became Temporary Shelter

The Black Angus Inn functions as bridge housing, a temporary place to stay until long-term housing can be found. Homeless advocates say the motel's role has grown more important as Anchorage's housing scarcity and affordability crisis worsens. The hotel has been providing this niche for years, even as it carries a decades-old reputation for crime-related problems, lack of upkeep and bed bugs.

The HOPE Team is one of several groups that rely on the motel. The name stands for Homeless Outreach Prevention and Engagement. Officers Ruth Adolf and social work navigator Tanya Vandenbos run the unit, which provides crisis intervention, connects homeless residents to housing and services, and works to reduce the city's alarming rates of outdoor deaths.

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Other agencies also use the Black Angus to shelter people experiencing homelessness, especially those who are hard to house in conventional shelter settings. These include the state Office of Public Advocacy, Southcentral Foundation, Restorative and Reentry Services and United Way of Anchorage, which administers funding for the municipality's Home for Good program. Home for Good houses long-term homeless residents who rely heavily on emergency services.

The hotel's pricing is a key reason it serves so many people. Rooms cost around $70 a night, $280 a week or $1,300 a month. Those rates are low enough to house people scraping by on fixed incomes, people with disabilities and people between jobs.

Neighbors and Officials Divided Over the Motel

Many residents of Fairview view the Black Angus Inn as a blight on the community. Fairview is one of Anchorage's oldest and most socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and some local residents say it already hosts a disproportionate share of the city's homeless shelters and services. Calls for the motel to be torn down have followed years of complaints about its condition.

René Kennicott, a real estate agent who lives nearby, described the conditions he saw during a visit. He said the smell of meth was so heavy that he had to leave, because he did not want to get high from it. Kennicott said neighbors complain to the police constantly about drugs and fights, and that people are seen walking out of the motel bloodied. He last toured the Black Angus two years ago and co-chairs the Public Safety and Homelessness Committee of the Fairview Community Council.

A walkthrough of the motel found stomach-turning odors, windows haphazardly covered with dirty blankets, busted flooring and a dimly lit laundry room with a mountain of soiled linens piled on the floor. Those conditions fuel the criticism from neighbors who want the property closed.

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Others see the motel very differently. Anchorage homeless outreach workers describe the Black Angus as a sanctuary, the difference between sleeping outdoors in the elements and having a roof, a door that locks, heat and running water. Officer Ruth Adolf said the motel has been a great resource because it has helped house people who needed a place to stay and make plans moving forward.

James Stinson, director of the Office of Public Advocacy, said by email that there are situations where any available housing may be better than no housing at all, especially in the winter. He acknowledged that some housing options are less than ideal, but said the trend seems to be that there are fewer and fewer options. Critics counter that the motel operates as a de facto shelter without the typical oversight, outreach and safeguards expected for a place housing some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

Impact on Anchorage Residents and Housing Options

For people like the mother and her children, the Black Angus provides a bridge between crisis and a more stable future. Without a room at the motel, the family would have had no clear place to go after leaving Clare House. Outreach teams say the motel gives them a secure base from which to plan their next steps, which is why they continue to refer people there.

For Fairview residents, the cost is measured in daily conditions. Neighbors describe drug use, fights and a sense that the neighborhood absorbs more than its share of the city's homelessness response. The contrast between these two experiences defines the debate over whether the Black Angus should be preserved as an emergency resource or replaced with more conventional and better regulated shelter capacity.

The article's sources agree on one point: the affordability crisis is pushing more people toward places like the Black Angus. As long as long-term housing remains scarce, agencies such as the HOPE Team, the Office of Public Advocacy and United Way of Anchorage will continue to depend on low-cost rooms to keep people off the streets.