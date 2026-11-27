Happy Black (and White) Film Friday! 🎞️✨ While it’s easy to stick to your usual go-to rolls, there’s nothing quite like the timelessness and focus of black-and-white photography.

It is our largest Film Friday of the year: Black Film Friday! While our Film Fridays tend to spotlight a single emulsion, with this annual celebration we feature the entire selection of black and white film stocks that we have in our inventory.

But before we dig in too far, it would be a good moment to explain our inspiration for Film Friday. This story is brought to you by Blue Moon Camera and Machine in Portland, OR. Blue Moon offers film, development services, printing, and even an ever-rotating line of film cameras and lenses. Blue Moon Camera and Machine launched Film Friday publicly in 2019, but it had been an ongoing project of ours for several years prior to that.

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The film that started it all was Ilford XP2. See, we have always had an amazing selection of films to choose from as we decide what to load in our cameras. This selection has evolved over time. Some years it has winnowed down, and other years it has actually expanded.