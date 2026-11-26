Black and tan coonhound Rocker is top dog at the 2026 National Dog Show
Around 2,000 dogs competed in the latest edition of the National Dog Show, a beloved Thanksgiving tradition hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC.
Best in Show star coonhound Rocker struts his stuff at the National Dog Show; Greater Philadelphia Expo Center; Nov. 14 and 15. An enthusiastic black and tan coonhound with a glossy coat and big floppy ears named Rocker is top dog at this year'sRocker took the prestigious best in show prize after defeating six other dogs who each won top honors in their groups.
Rocker earned first place among the hound group.
"He's got a very masculine head. It's correct for the breed in terms of length and width," Bisso said.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at NPR
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News