DC's Justice League Unlimited #25 shows Black Adam wearing the Shazam costume in a previously unseen vision, a shift that could redefine Captain Marvel in future stories.

DC has announced a major identity change for its new Shazam, also known as Captain Marvel, as the iconic Justice League hero is set to be reimagined. In Justice League Unlimited #25, written by Mark Waid with art by Dan Mora, colors by Tamra Bonvillain and letters by Ariana Maher, the Atom and Dreamer combine forces to examine recent prophetic visions. The issue, available now from DC Comics, reveals that the villainous Black Adam has taken over the Shazam role.

The shift in the Shazam mantle is a bold move for a character who has been central to DC's superhero universe for decades. Traditionally, Shazam has been the teenage hero Billy Batson, who is granted the powers of various mythological figures when he speaks the magic word that summons a bolt of lightning. In the new storyline, that tradition is being remixed in a way that puts a longtime rival at the center of the legend.

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How the Atom and Dreamer Uncover the Vision

The Atom uncovers the Black Adam vision by lying about his ability to make the prophetic visions come true. He tricks the Justice League and Dreamer into allowing him to enter the Dream Realm, where he can view the visions in unison. One of these visions had never been shown before, and it depicts Black Adam wearing the Shazam costume and clearly holding the role.

The Atom's plan is driven by his desire to get to the bottom of the prophecy. Following the epic DC K.O. tournament, various heroes and villains experienced visions of the future. These visions identified events that must come to pass if Earth has any hope of surviving Darkseid's next attack, and they have triggered massive realignments across the DC universe.

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Villains Realign and Visions Shape the Future

The visions have pushed several villains toward the League and its heroes. Lex Luthor, Cheetah, Starro and King Shark are all embracing the League and its heroes like never before. The comic presents this change as one of the most striking consequences of the prophecies.

Not every vision has come true yet. Some have already happened, while others, including the death of Black Lightning and Black Adam's transformation into the new Shazam, have not yet taken place. This gives readers a look ahead at upcoming stories and sets up major questions for the characters to answer.

Black Adam's Origin Makes the Shift Surprising

Black Adam is not just a villain in Shazam lore. He is the original version of what Billy Batson later became. According to various versions of the lore, Black Adam was the first person empowered by the Wizard as Mighty Adam, but he became a tyrant after being granted godlike power.

In response, the Wizard brutally punished Black Adam, sometimes locking him away and sometimes casting him out into space. The Wizard then vowed to lend the power only to a truly pure-hearted champion, eventually choosing the young Billy Batson as the next candidate. Billy has often felt sympathy for Black Adam's tragic life and his genuine desire to save others, but the Wizard has generally treated Black Adam's past as a damning mistake.

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What Comes Next for the Shazam Legacy

It is therefore highly unusual for Black Adam to claim the mantle of Captain Marvel. This plot thread now stands as a major question hanging over future stories. The storyline is likely to continue in Justice League Unlimited, because DC does not currently publish a dedicated Shazam series.

For fans, the issue raises the central question of how Black Adam could possibly end up as the new Captain Marvel. The answer will shape how the Shazam legacy is handled in DC comics going forward, and readers can find the full answer in Justice League Unlimited #25.