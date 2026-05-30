BKFC 90 Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Connor Tierney and Rico Franco face off for an interim title as Darren Till makes his BKFC debut

Oct 21, 2017; Gdansk, Poland; Darren Till defeats Donald Cerrone during UFC Fight Night at Ergo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | Per Haljestam-Imagn ImagesHeadlining BKFC 90 are a pair of British sluggers, Connor Tierney and Rico Franco , competing for the interim welterweight title.

The 165-pound belt currently belongs to Dustin Pague, who won his first world championship in a thrilling war with Julian Lane in January. Tierney enters his first bare-knuckle title fight off a pair of wins over fellow UK-based fighters Danny Christie and Johnny Graham. Franco, who unsuccessfully challenged then-welterweight champion Austin Trout for the undisputed title in October 2024, is coming off a razor-close decision win over 35-fight bare-knuckle veteran Jimmy Sweeney.against Aaron Chalmers.

Till made waves with his signing in March and has already hit the ground running, calling out everyone from 'King of Violence' Mike Perry to pound-for-pound No. 1-ranked Lorenzo Hunt. Although Till is a massive favorite in his debut, he is not getting a soft welcome to the promotion. Chalmers, a former reality TV star with a strong social media following, is already 2-0 in the BKFC with a pair of knockout wins.

Before making his bare-knuckle transition, Chalmers went 5-2 in MMA and 1-1 in boxing. He also fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout in February 2023.

Darren Till vs. Aaron Chalmers , light heavyweightJonno Chipchase vs. Brian Hyslop , bantamweightMichael Lesniak vs. Martin McDonough , featherweightPaul O'Sullivan vs. Paul Hilz , middleweightLukasz Parobiec vs. Kaseem Saleem , heavyweightJaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner.

Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.





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