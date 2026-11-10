Bizarro Could Be a Standout Superman Villain for James Gunn's DCU

Bizarro, the imperfect duplicate of Superman, could give James Gunn's DCU a memorable villain. His comic history shows why his childlike Subject B-Zero version may work best on screen.

Bizarro, the bumbling, imperfect duplicate of Superman, is being presented as a strong candidate for a major role in James Gunn's DC Universe. The argument is that Superman, the Kryptonian hero who represents hope at the center of the DC Multiverse, has a rogues gallery full of would-be superstars that most adaptations have barely touched. With Lex Luthor already proving popular with fans and Brainiac on the way, Bizarro could be the Superman villain who helps lead to the best version of the character ever brought to the big screen.

Bizarro's Origins in Superman Comics

Bizarro was created by a duplicator ray used on the Teen of Steel, but the copy could not perfectly imitate young Kal-El, which produced the villain fans know today. The article notes that the adult version of the character first appeared in the daily newspaper strip in Episode 105, titled 'The Battle with Bizarro', before making his first comic appearance in issue #254, when Lex Luthor was able to duplicate the duplicator ray.

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The character came from the mind of Otto Binder, the former Captain Marvel writer who introduced some of the weirdest and best characters and ideas to Superman comics. Bizarro-Earth was later created for him, a world where everyone spoke in opposites and did the opposite of what they did on Earth-One, giving him a home of his own.

Lex Luthor was also responsible for a later creation. He obtained Superman's DNA and decided to clone him, hoping to build his own version of the world's greatest hero. Instead, he produced Bizarro and used him as a weapon against Superman.

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How Bizarro Changed Across Decades of Stories

The version of Bizarro readers saw from 1986 to about the year 2000 was more serious and dangerous. That changed when Jeph Loeb took over the character, and Bizarro became humorous again. As pre-Crisis ideas returned to favor in the mid-2000s, he took on a more old-school form, and the return of Bizarro-Earth completed that process.

The New 52 later changed the character's history again. Bizarro's origin was revealed as Lex Luthor's attempt to clone Superman, which created Subject B-Zero. Instead of being evil, this version was childlike and sweet. The article describes him as one of the best parts of Bizarro's history, and he died at the end of his story as a tragic figure who had become a hero, though he did not stay gone for long.

Because he was a clone, Lex Luthor was able to create a new version of him, leading to the birth of Bizarro II. He joined the Outlaws alongside Artemis, taking the places of Starfire and Arsenal. The team was usually considered one of the worst books of the New 52, but its Red Hood, Bizarro and Artemis lineup during the DC Rebirth publishing initiative introduced the idea of a twisted Trinity, with each member representing one of DC's three main heroes gone slightly wrong. Fans seriously loved this version of the team, which ended in 2018.

Why Subject B-Zero Could Suit the DCU

The most promising path for the DCU is the childlike Subject B-Zero version of Bizarro. The article argues that James Gunn has shown a fondness for using Bizarro-style ideas in the DCU, so he is likely to use the option of Lex Luthor cloning Kal-El when he brings the villain in. Gunn could draw on other adapted versions of the character while shaping him more like Subject B-Zero and Bizarro II.

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Not every revamp of a Superman villain succeeds. The article points to Terra-Man and Kryptonite Man as examples of characters whose modern appearances have been rare, while Lex Luthor and Brainiac have managed to change over the years. Subject B-Zero could have been one of the revamps that failed, but his return showed that the idea was not a fluke, and that could be the direction the movie takes.

A sweeter, childlike Bizarro would fit Gunn's style better than the more evil clones of the past. The article suggests he could become a mascot for the movie, much as Krypto was the first movie's standout companion. It also imagines Superman and Bizarro bonding while Lex Luthor groans in the background, with Bizarro treating Luthor like a puppy treats its master. Bizarro has been part of Superman's world for almost seventy years, and that long history makes him a natural fit for introducing the character to the DCU.