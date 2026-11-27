When the mole people find metal, they’ll “put it in a cup with a solvent, and they shake it from cup to cup, like a bartender shaking a martini,” one source told The Post.

camp out in the sewers for hours to pan for gold like it’s the 1840s Gold Rush — shaking cups of metal “like a martini” until they strike treasure, according to sources.

Despite their shady antics, law enforcement sources insist the underground explorers are up to nothing more nefarious than trespassing in the city’s sewer system to hunt for gold. Five people are wanted by the NYPD after being spotted exiting a manhole near Second Avenue and East 17th Street around 5 a.m. last week.

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The mole people go to the lower levels of the sewer system, where water empties, and pan for gold, often setting up shop with tables and chairs for hours, sources said. When they find metal, they’ll “put it in a cup with a solvent, and they shake it from cup to cup, like a bartender shaking a martini,” one source told The Post.