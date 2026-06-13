Bizarre GOP Event Literally Soiled By Elephant Appearance

A live elephant brought to symbolize Republican unity left Texas GOP delegates with an unfortunate metaphor.

Texas Republicans’ bid to project unity backfired spectacularly when a live elephant marched onto the convention floor—and promptly peed all over it. The elephant was paraded through the convention hall in Houston as a “larger-than-life surprise” for attendees gathered to elect party leaders and prepare for November’s midterm elections.

Videos shared online showed the animal walking through the crowd wearing a banner reading “UNITY DRIVES VICTORY” alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign logo. At first, delegates cheered and pulled out their phones to capture the moment as music blasted through the convention center.

“Oh, shoot! ” one attendee yelled as laughter and shock spread through the crowd. The elephant’s appearance came as Republican leaders spent much of the convention urging members to put aside months of bitter infighting and unite ahead of November’s elections.

“I want everyone to know, no matter who you supported in the primary, I will work every day to earn your support,” Paxton said. The appeals came against the backdrop of lingering tensions within the state GOP.

After weeks of internal debate over party finances and how best to rebuild enthusiasm after a bruising primary season, delegates voted at the convention to remove Texas GOP Chair Abraham George and install his deputy D’rinda Randall in Party leaders are eager to avoid further fractures as Republicans prepare for a closely watched Senate race in November between Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

Several convention speakers took aim at Talarico throughout the day, including Paxton, who called his opponent “a threat to everything we hold dear as Texans. ”Olivia RalphHowever, for one afternoon in Houston, the party’s political headaches were overshadowed by a more immediate mess on the floor.





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