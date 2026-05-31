Bizarre Ejections Before First Pitch in Angels-Rays Game

Three MLB players, including Angels reliever Brent Suter, were ejected before a pitch was thrown in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to a 'national anthem standoff'.

In an unprecedented and bizarre incident, three Major League Baseball (MLB) players were ejected before a single pitch was thrown during a game between the struggling Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The unusual event unfolded at the conclusion of the national anthem, with Angels reliever Brent Suter and Rays pitchers Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez remaining on the field instead of returning to their dugouts. Suter, standing at third base, was joined by two of the team's mascots, while Wilson and Rodriguez stayed at first base. The standoff continued even as Angels leadoff hitter Zach Neto prepared for the first pitch from Rays' Drew Rasmussen.

Umpire Lance Barrett eventually lost patience and ejected all three players before the game began. Suter later joked, 'Not the coolest way to get ejected, but one of the funnier ways to get ejected.

' The ejections were surprising, given that Suter had pitched the day before and Wilson and Rodriguez had not yet played for the Rays this season due to injury issues. When the game finally started, the Angels took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and went on to win 14-3. Despite the victory, the Angels' season record stands at 23-36, one of the poorest in baseball.

Fans reacted to Suter's actions, with some expressing disapproval and others finding humor in the situation. The Angels and Rays, who lead the American League East, will conclude their three-game series on Sunday





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Major League Baseball Los Angeles Angels Tampa Bay Rays Ejections National Anthem Standoff

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