Bizarrap Joins Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 as Voice Actor

Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap expands his resume to voice acting, joining the cast of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 as 'Santa de Jardín'. The film also features Taylor Swift's original song and other notable Spanish-language voices.

Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap , known for his 'BZRP Music Sessions', has expanded his resume to include voice acting . On Monday, June 1, he announced on his Instagram account that he will be joining the Disney and Pixar universe, sharing a post featuring toys of iconic characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

In one of the photos, he wears a black baseball cap with the franchise's logo, but the letters spell out his artist name: BZRP. The announcement comes as Taylor Swift has penned an original song for the 'Toy Story 5' soundtrack, expressing her excitement to write for these beloved characters. Bizarrap will lend his voice to the character 'Santa de Jardín' (Garden Santa) in the Spanish-dubbed version of the film, set to release in Latin America and Spain.

'Santa de Jardín' is a protector of a small community of forgotten toys in a backyard. The film will also feature other notable Spanish-language voices, including Carlos Rivera as 'Pizza With Sunglasses', who will share a scene with Bizarrap's character.

'Toy Story 5' is set to premiere in the United States on June 19, following its release in markets like Mexico and Argentina





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