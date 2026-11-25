Bitwise's XRP ETF recorded over $3.5 billion in trading volume and $376 million in assets under management during its first year, highlighting strong investor demand.

The Bitwise XRP ETF has reached a significant milestone, recording total trading volume that surpassed $3.5 billion in its first year of operations. Launched on November 20, 2025, the exchange-traded fund has generated substantial attention from investors seeking regulated exposure to XRP through traditional brokerage accounts. Bitwise Investments confirmed that the fund averaged approximately $14 million in daily trading volume throughout its inaugural twelve months on the market.

Bitwise Investments reported that the fund achieved over $667 million in net inflows during its first year. This metric reflects the total value of new shares issued minus redeemed shares over the past twelve months. The fund currently holds more than $376 million in assets under management, demonstrating steady capital accumulation despite market fluctuations.

Also read 270 Million XRP Withdrawn from Uphold as Large Holders Signal Shift in Market Strategy

The Bitwise XRP ETF began trading on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol XRP. This naming convention aligns directly with the cryptocurrency it holds, simplifying the identification process for retail and institutional participants. Investors utilize the ETF shares to track the price of the XRP token, with the fund holding the actual cryptocurrency on their behalf.

At its launch, the ETF charged an annual management fee of 0.34 percent. Additionally, the fund offered a fee waiver for the first $500 million in assets during the initial month following its debut. This promotional structure was designed to encourage early adoption and provide a cost-effective entry point for investors entering the digital asset space.

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Clarifying the distinction between trading volume and net inflows is essential for understanding the fund's performance. The $3.5 billion in trading volume represents the total value of purchases and sales of the ETF shares among various parties. This means that the same ETF shares could trade repeatedly, increasing the volume without affecting the underlying assets.

If an investor sells their shares to another investor, that specific transaction increases the trading volume significantly. However, the total amount of XRP held within the fund does not change in such secondary market transactions. These movements reflect liquidity and investor sentiment rather than new capital entering the fund structure.

In contrast, the $667 million in net inflows signifies the actual new capital entering the fund structure. This figure represents the net result of fresh money invested minus money withdrawn by exiting investors. It provides a clearer picture of genuine demand for XRP exposure through this specific financial vehicle.

Data filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission demonstrates the impact of investor demand and XRP price movements on the fund. The net asset value of the fund increased from $299.1 million at the end of June to $614.9 million at the end of September. This quarterly growth was driven by both market appreciation and new capital injections from investors.

During this specific quarter alone, over $315.7 million was added to the fund's net assets. This surge in value illustrates the dynamic nature of ETF markets and the ability of the fund to capture upward price momentum. Investors seeking to increase their positions in XRP contributed significantly to this growth trajectory.

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Just over half of the $315.7 million added to the fund's net assets during that quarter came from new share creations. The fund issued new shares with a total dollar value of $210.7 million to accommodate this rising demand from the market. This mechanism ensures that the ETF can meet investor needs without liquidity constraints.

Simultaneously, the fund redeemed $32.8 million in shares, representing investors exiting their positions or rebalancing portfolios. This activity left approximately $178 million in net new creations for the period. These figures illustrate the continuous creation and redemption mechanisms that help keep share prices aligned with the underlying asset's value.

AUM represents the total dollar value of a fund's assets at a specific moment in time. Since the fund's total assets are valued in dollars, AUM can fluctuate based on the price of XRP. Even if investors continue to add money to the fund, the AUM may fall below cumulative net inflows if the price of the underlying token declines.

The Bitwise XRP ETF continues to serve as a regulated vehicle for exposure to the digital asset. Its first year of operations highlights the growing integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial products. The fund's performance provides valuable insights into institutional and retail investor behavior in the evolving crypto market.