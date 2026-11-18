Bitwise files for a Zcash ETF on a Texas exchange, excluding shielded transactions. The move follows Grayscale's launch and faces regulatory headwinds like EU MiCA rules.

Bitwise Investment Management has submitted a new S-1 registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking approval for a Zcash exchange-traded fund to be listed on a Texas-based trading platform. This regulatory filing, which officially entered the SEC database on November 17, 2026, marks a significant expansion in the competitive landscape for cryptocurrency-focused investment products in the United States.

Bitwise Zcash ETF Excludes Shielded Privacy Features

The proposed fund structure explicitly prohibits the use of shielded transactions, a core privacy feature unique to the Zcash cryptocurrency. While Zcash supports two distinct transaction types, including transparent public transfers and private shielded transfers that utilize zk-SNARKs zero-knowledge cryptography, the Bitwise Trust will only hold assets in their transparent form. The filing states directly that the Trust does not engage in shielded transactions in connection with its investment activities, effectively removing the ability for investors in the fund to exercise the selective disclosure of transaction data that defines the asset's privacy value proposition.

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This decision aligns with broader industry trends where exchanges and custodians have increasingly restricted access to privacy-enhancing features due to compliance pressures. The document notes that many digital asset trading platforms have delisted Zcash, restricted trading, or declined to support the asset entirely. Those platforms that continue to support Zcash often do so only for transparent addresses and explicitly forbid deposits or withdrawals to or from shielded addresses, limiting the practical utility of the privacy features for institutional investors.

Key Custodians and Operational Fees Defined

Under the terms of the registration, Coinbase Custody Trust Company is designated to serve as the primary custodian for the Zcash holdings, ensuring secure storage of the digital assets. BNY Mellon will concurrently act as the cash custodian, managing the fiat currency components of the fund. Bitwise has also clarified its operational stance by stating that the Trust will not stake the Zcash or otherwise seek to derive additional Zcash from its holdings, distinguishing this product from staking-enabled crypto funds.

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The filing lists the sponsor fee as 0.___% per annum, though the exact percentage placeholder indicates a variable or pending finalization in the public document excerpt. This fee structure positions the Bitwise product to compete directly with existing Zcash investment vehicles in the market. The decision to exclude staking and shielded transactions simplifies the regulatory oversight required for the fund, potentially accelerating the approval process despite the asset's complex technical architecture.

Market Context and Competitor Landscape

The Bitwise filing arrives in a crowded field of Zcash-focused exchange-traded funds, following the launch of Grayscale's Zcash fund (ZCSH) on the NYSE Arca in August 2026. The Winklevoss brothers had previously filed for their own Zcash ETF on the Nasdaq in October 2026, further intensifying the race for regulatory approval. As of the November 17 close, the Grayscale fund held $496.79 million in assets, having attracted $168.76 million in net inflows since its inception, though it recorded no inflows on the day of Bitwise's filing.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has been a vocal advocate for the asset, recently naming Zcash as one of his top three investments for the decade alongside Bitcoin and tokenization projects. In an interview just three days prior to the S-1 filing, Hougan described ZEC as a golden mean between the open nature of Bitcoin and the complete anonymity of Monero, suggesting a strategic niche for the asset in a regulated investment vehicle.

Global Regulatory Hurdles and Future Outlook

The prospect of this ETF faces significant international regulatory headwinds, particularly from new European Union regulations. The filing highlights EU rules taking effect on July 10, 2027, which will prohibit credit institutions, financial institutions, and crypto-asset service providers in the European Union from holding accounts in privacy coins. This impending ban in a major global financial hub could further isolate Zcash from traditional banking channels and complicate cross-border liquidity for the fund.

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Despite these challenges, the immediate market reaction to the news was visible in the price of ZEC, which rose to $975 on Wednesday before pulling back to trade around $927. Investors are now closely watching the SEC's response to the Texas listing application, as any approval would validate the asset's viability within the traditional finance framework, even if stripped of its most distinctive privacy features.