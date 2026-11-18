Bitwise Investment Advisers has filed a registration statement with the SEC to list a spot Zcash ETF on the Texas Stock Exchange under the ticker ZEC, with Coinbase Custody safeguarding the assets.

Coinbase Custody would safeguard the fund’s ZEC holdings, while Bitwise Investment Advisers would serve as its manager and sponsor. Bitwise Asset Management is seeking to list a spot Zcash exchange-traded fund on the Texas Stock Exchange , according to a registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

TXSE as the anticipated listing venue for the Bitwise Zcash ETF, which would trade under the ticker ZEC. The fund would hold Zcash directly and seek to reflect the value of its holdings, minus operating expenses and liabilities. Coinbase Custody would safeguard the fund’s ZEC tokens, while Bitwise Investment Advisers would serve as its manager and sponsor. The Bitwise fund has not begun trading, and its registration statement has yet to become effective.

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Its proposed annual sponsor fee also remains unspecified. The public filing alsoon NYSE Arca in August, becoming one of the first issuers to offer investors exposure to the cryptocurrency through a US-listed ETF. Meanwhile, Winklevoss Asset ServicesSubscribe