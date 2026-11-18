Hunter Horsley of Bitwise advises using stablecoins after major U.S. banks faced widespread technical failures. Discover how digital assets offer an alternative to traditional banking disruptions.

Bitwise Chief Executive Officer Hunter Horsley has officially recommended that American consumers maintain cryptocurrency or stablecoin reserves as a financial backup. This critical advice emerged directly after widespread banking outages severely disrupted transactions and prevented thousands of customers from accessing their accounts. The incident highlighted significant vulnerabilities in traditional financial infrastructure during periods of technological failure.

Large U.S. financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo experienced severe technical outages on November 16. Customers reported widespread difficulties logging into online accounts, viewing account balances, and conducting essential transactions during this period. The incident impacted some of the largest banking names in the United States, creating significant frustration among the general public.

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Thousands of people reported the technical issues through the outage-tracking platform Downdetector on the day of the disruption. Zelle, a popular payment service used extensively in the United States to transfer funds between bank accounts, was also reportedly affected by the systemic errors. The scale of the complaint indicated a widespread failure rather than isolated incidents within specific branches or regions.

Initial outage reports pointed to multiple banking systems going down simultaneously across the country. However, further investigation revealed that technical problems at JPMorgan Chase spilled over into transactions with other banks. As of the evening of November 16, Chase had fixed the technical issue and stated that transactions were back to normal operations.

Despite the resolution of the primary banking error, the Zelle app itself continued to work without interruption. This distinction suggests that while the core banking ledgers were compromised, third-party payment interfaces remained partially functional. The incident demonstrated how interconnected modern financial systems can lead to cascading failures when a single major node experiences downtime.

In a recent post on the platform X, Horsley pointed to the weaknesses of traditional financial systems. He emphasized these flaws especially in the context of the world's growing reliance on technology for daily economic activity. The Bitwise CEO argued that digital assets provide a necessary hedge against systemic banking failures.

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The recommendation to hold stablecoins does not imply replacing all traditional banking functions. However, cashing them out into traditional money may still require access to traditional financial institutions. Users must understand that while on-chain transfers are resilient, the final conversion to physical currency often depends on the very banks that experienced outages.

Stablecoins such as Tether and USD Coin aim to track the value of the U.S. dollar as closely as possible. They can serve as an option for those looking to hold digital funds without the extreme price fluctuations associated with crypto assets like Bitcoin. This stability makes them particularly relevant during periods of traditional banking uncertainty.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, participants in blockchain networks can transfer dollar-based stablecoins twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This continuous availability contrasts sharply with traditional banking hours and maintenance windows. The ability to move value instantly via blockchain provides a functional alternative when standard wire transfers or direct deposits are unavailable due to technical glitches.

Horsley's guidance comes at a time when digital asset adoption continues to grow among retail investors seeking financial independence. The event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of centralized banking architectures. Investors are increasingly looking toward decentralized solutions to mitigate risk during systemic disruptions.

The broader market reaction to these outages has been measured but insightful. Traders noted that while the outages were temporary, the trust deficit they create in traditional banking could have long-term implications. The shift towards self-custody and alternative payment rails is accelerating as a direct result of such incidents.

Financial experts suggest that holding a portion of assets in stablecoins can provide liquidity during emergencies. This strategy does not require abandoning traditional banking but rather complements it with a layer of resilience. The ease of transferring stablecoins across borders and time zones offers advantages that legacy systems cannot match.

As technology continues to integrate deeper into everyday financial life, the potential for large-scale outages remains a constant threat. Institutions like Bitwise are positioning themselves at the forefront of this conversation. They advocate for a hybrid approach where digital assets serve as a safety net.

The resolution of the November 16 outages provided temporary relief but did not erase the underlying concerns. Customers who experienced delays or inability to access funds remain wary of traditional banking reliability. This sentiment is driving a renewed interest in decentralized finance solutions.

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Regulatory bodies are also paying closer attention to the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology. The stability and transparency of stablecoins are coming under scrutiny as they become more widely used. This increased attention could lead to new frameworks that support rather than hinder digital asset adoption.

Ultimately, the advice from Hunter Horsley reflects a growing consensus among crypto advocates. The modern financial landscape requires diversification beyond traditional banks and government-issued currencies. By holding stablecoins, individuals can maintain control over their liquidity during times of crisis.

The incident at JPMorgan Chase and other major banks underscores the need for redundancy in financial systems. As more people turn to digital assets for their daily transactions, the infrastructure supporting these systems must evolve. The gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrency is narrowing as both sectors learn from each other.

For now, the focus remains on stability and accessibility. Stablecoins offer a bridge between the traditional fiat economy and the digital asset world. They provide the price stability of the dollar with the technological flexibility of blockchain. This combination makes them an attractive option for those seeking financial security.

The ongoing development of blockchain technology promises even greater improvements in the near future. Faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and enhanced security features are on the horizon. These advancements will further enhance the utility of stablecoins and other digital assets.

As the financial world becomes increasingly digital, the importance of reliable and accessible payment systems cannot be overstated. The recent outages have served as a wake-up call for many consumers. It is a reminder that relying solely on traditional banking systems carries inherent risks.

The path forward involves embracing innovation while maintaining prudent risk management. By diversifying their financial holdings and understanding the capabilities of digital assets, individuals can better protect their wealth. The advice from Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley is a timely and relevant guide in this evolving landscape.

The integration of digital assets into mainstream finance is inevitable. As regulatory clarity improves and technological barriers fall, more people will likely adopt these tools. The recent banking outages have only accelerated this trend by demonstrating the practical benefits of alternative financial systems.

In conclusion, the lessons from the November 16 outages are clear. Traditional financial systems are vulnerable to technical failures. Digital assets offer a robust alternative that can enhance financial resilience. Investors and consumers alike are well-advised to consider this option as part of a comprehensive financial strategy.