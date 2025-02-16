Bitter Cold to Grip Chicago Area After Weekend Snow

Light snow is expected on Sunday, followed by a prolonged period of frigid temperatures, with wind chills potentially dropping to 20-25 degrees below zero.

Sunday will begin with light snow across the Chicago area, but temperatures are set to plummet, leading to an extended period of frigid conditions. The NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts occasional light snow throughout the day in the Chicago area, with minimal accumulations anticipated. Northwest Indiana may experience lake-effect snow, potentially accumulating 1 to 3 inches, according to forecast models.

Gusty winds, which can whip up snow and create visibility issues or slippery roads, are expected to impact travel across the entire region, according to the National Weather Service.High temperatures on Sunday are projected to reach the mid-20s, but as the snow system moves out, significantly colder temperatures are on the horizon. Temperatures will drop sharply in the evening hours, with wind chills dipping below zero by mid-evening. Overnight lows could plunge to 20 to 25 degrees below zero in some locations, prompting a cold weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Such intense cold could lead to frostbite on exposed skin within as little as 30 minutes.Monday's temperatures are forecast to struggle to reach 10 degrees across the area, and gusty winds will persist, keeping wind chills below zero throughout the day. Forecast models predict that temperatures will remain in the teens for most of the week, with the potential for below-zero wind chills each night. Winds are expected to finally ease on Wednesday and into Thursday, but warmer temperatures are not anticipated until the weekend. According to current models, temperatures are unlikely to rise above freezing again until next Sunday, with readings in the upper-30s or low-40s across the area





