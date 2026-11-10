BitGo Posts $44M Profit as Treasury Gains Offset $19M Operating Loss

BitGo’s Q3 net income nearly doubled to $44 million, mainly driven by a $71 million unrealized gain on its digital asset treasury holdings.

BitGo’s $71 million unrealized gain on its crypto holdings helped nearly double its net income, but revenue and earnings came in below preliminary analyst expectations.

US-listed digital asset infrastructure company BitGo Holdings reported $44.1 million in third-quarter net income, nearly double a year earlier, as a rise in the value of its crypto holdings offset a $19.2 million operating loss. The crypto custodian recorded a $71.5 million unrealized gain on digital assets in the quarter ended Sept. 30,Revenue fell 51% from a year earlier to $2.85 billion as digital asset sales slowed, BitGoMonday.

Also read Cruz Beckham Teaches Harper Guitar After Car Breakdown and Birthday Posts

The company generally records the full proceeds of those sales as revenue and accounts for the costs separately. Revenue after direct costs fell 32% to $37.3 million.

Advertisement

BitGo missed Wall Street estimates for both revenue and earnings in the third quarter, with revenue coming in 32% below the $4.2 billion consensus shared by US financial research firm Zacks InvestmentIts shares rose 4.9% on Monday to close at $5.10, reversing some of the 60% decline seen since early in the year, according to YahooThe company reported holding $143 million of cash and cash equivalents and 2,399 Bitcoin in corporate treasury holdings, with a fair value of $200 million as of Sept. 30.about 15% of its staff to refocus on areas including trading, stablecoins and artificial intelligence.