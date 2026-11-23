Bitget reports record $200 million daily rToken volume on November 21, driven by Nvidia trading and institutional interest in tokenized equities.

Bitget reported a significant trading milestone on November 21, recording more than $200 million in rToken spot trading volume. This figure represents the highest single-day total since the exchange launched its tokenized equity products in June 2026. The surge highlights accelerating demand for digital representations of traditional financial assets.

Daily Volume Surges Past $200M Mark

The platform data confirms that rToken spot volume surpassed the $200 million threshold specifically on November 21. This record-breaking session underscores the growing liquidity in tokenized versions of publicly traded equities. These digital assets allow users to access price exposure to traditional financial assets outside conventional market sessions. The development marks a key moment in the integration of crypto infrastructure with traditional finance markets.

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Nvidia Drives Trading Activity Spike

Nvidia tokenized equity, known as rNVDA, emerged as the most actively traded asset during the November 21 session. It accounted for approximately 25% of the total rToken volume recorded that day. This spike followed Nvidia third-quarter earnings announcement, illustrating how tokenized equities provide an additional trading channel around major corporate developments. Unlike conventional stock exchanges, which operate according to fixed schedules, Bitget tokenized markets remain accessible around the clock. This 24/7 availability allows investors to respond in real time to global news and earnings reports.

Institutional Participation Expands Market Scope

Institutional accounts generated approximately 38% of total rToken trading volume on November 21. This substantial figure suggests that activity is extending beyond the retail segment typically associated with tokenized assets. The involvement of large-scale investors indicates a maturing market for these digital derivatives. Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that crossing $200 million in a single day reflects growing demand for access to U.S. equities beyond traditional market hours. She emphasized that markets do not stop moving when exchanges close, and investors increasingly expect flexibility to manage capital.

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Weekly and Monthly Volume Trends

Trading activity accelerated over the broader November period as well. Between November 15 and November 21, rToken markets generated nearly $950 million in volume. This averages approximately $135 million per day over that week. Since its introduction, Bitget rToken offering has accumulated approximately $6.4 billion in total trading volume. More than $3.3 billion of that activity, representing nearly 52% of the total, occurred outside regular U.S. equity trading hours. This data confirms that the primary utility for many users is trading during off-hours.

Unified Trading Account and Earn Features

Bitget has been developing additional applications for its tokenized equity products to enhance their utility. Since July 2026, eligible rTokens have been accepted as margin and collateral within the exchange Unified Trading Account. This allows users to deploy their tokenized equity holdings across supported trading products rather than limiting use to spot market transactions. In November, the platform introduced rToken Earn, which gives eligible users outside the United States access to onchain yield opportunities through rQQQ and rSPY. These developments expand the potential applications of tokenized equities beyond tracking and trading traditional financial assets.