Bitget Raises Forex Leverage to 1:2000 with Tiered Margins

Bitget increases maximum forex CFD leverage to 1:2000 for 21 currency pairs effective November 1, 2026. Learn about the new tiered margin structure and its impact on trader capital efficiency.

Bitget has officially increased the maximum leverage available for forex CFD trading to 1:2000 across 21 specific currency pairs. This significant platform update, which took effect on November 1, 2026, introduces a more complex and flexible margin structure designed to accommodate traders with varying levels of exposure. The move signals a strategic expansion of traditional financial instruments within the cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem.

Tiered Margin Structure Details

Bitget replaced the previous single-rate model with a tiered system that calculates margin requirements separately for different exposure brackets. Under this new framework, the first 50,000 USDT in notional position value carries a margin requirement of just 0.05%. This specific tier corresponds to the maximum leverage cap of 1:2000, allowing retail traders to access higher capital efficiency for smaller positions. As a trader's exposure increases beyond this threshold, progressively higher margin rates apply only to the additional amounts within each subsequent tier. This approach ensures that larger positions do not benefit from the highest leverage levels, thereby balancing risk and opportunity.

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Supported Currency Pairs and Assets

The expanded forex CFD offering covers major global currency combinations including the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, and Swiss franc. Key pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD are now eligible for the maximum 1:2000 leverage under the new rules. This broad coverage allows traders to diversify their forex portfolios while utilizing the most favorable margin terms available. The inclusion of these standard pairs positions Bitget to compete more directly with traditional brokerage platforms that specialize in foreign exchange trading.

Strategic Rationale from CEO Gracy Chen

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, emphasized that the change aims to provide greater flexibility for capital allocation in dynamic market conditions. She noted that forex traders typically plan their positions around interest rate decisions and major economic data releases. By reducing the margin tied up in individual trades, the platform enables traders to execute additional strategies simultaneously. The CEO highlighted that this flexibility is a core component of the Universal Exchange model, which integrates gold, forex, indices, and crypto assets into a single trading environment.

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Volatility Adjustments and Risk Management

Bitget has also implemented safeguards to manage increased market volatility surrounding major economic announcements. The platform reserves the right to temporarily adjust leverage limits during periods of heightened risk to protect both the exchange and its users. These dynamic adjustments are part of a broader infrastructure development that includes CFD sub-accounts, Open API connectivity, and a dedicated Demo Account. These tools provide traders with advanced integration capabilities and a safe environment to test strategies before deploying real capital.

Impact on the Universal Exchange Model

With forex now offering leverage of up to 1:2000 across 21 pairs, Bitget continues to deepen its integration of traditional financial instruments. The platform is using this expansion to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance through its Universal Exchange model. By combining dynamic leverage settings with position-based margin requirements, Bitget is creating a more robust infrastructure for multi-asset trading. This evolution supports the growing demand for sophisticated financial tools within the digital asset sector.