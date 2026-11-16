Bitget Launches rToken Earn for Onchain ETF Yield

Bitget introduces rToken Earn, enabling eligible non-US users to earn variable onchain yield on tokenized QQQ and S&P 500 ETFs like rQQQ and rSPY.

Bitget has officially launched rToken Earn, a new financial service that allows eligible non-US users to access variable onchain yield on tokenized versions of the QQQ and S&P 500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This product is now available through the Bitget Earn platform, marking a significant step in integrating traditional financial instruments with decentralized finance infrastructure.

rToken Earn Product Details and Access

The newly introduced rToken Earn service enables users to earn variable on-chain yield on tokenized exchange-traded funds while retaining exposure to the underlying securities. The service initially supports rQQQ and rSPY, which are tokenized assets issued by Reality and backed one-to-one by their corresponding securities. Eligible users can subscribe to the associated vaults directly through their existing Bitget accounts. The exchange handles all subscriptions and redemptions on behalf of the user, simplifying the process for investors.

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The product does not impose a fixed subscription term, offering flexibility to investors who wish to enter or exit positions as market conditions change. Furthermore, the service does not require users to manage a separate digital wallet or interact directly with decentralized finance protocols. This design choice lowers the barrier to entry for traditional investors who may not be familiar with the complexities of blockchain technology.

Strategic Partnerships and Infrastructure

The new service brings together several key providers to manage the underlying strategy and infrastructure. Ember Protocol will supply the vault infrastructure, ensuring secure and efficient management of the tokenized assets. Fluid will provide the lending markets and liquidity used by the strategy, facilitating the yield generation process.

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Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, is expected to curate the vault strategy. However, its strategy curation service will not be available at launch and is scheduled to roll out at a later date. This phased approach allows Bitget to establish the foundational infrastructure before introducing advanced strategic management capabilities.

Leadership Vision and Market Impact

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, stated that an asset should not be limited to just one purpose. With rToken Earn, users can maintain their exposure to ETFs like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 trackers while accessing onchain yield through the same Bitget account. With Universal Exchange, the company aims to give users more ways to put their assets to work without moving between platforms.

Bitwise's Jonathan Man, Portfolio Manager and Head of Multi-Strategy Solutions and DeFi Strategies, said the planned strategy would connect tokenized ETF exposure with on-chain lending opportunities. Ember co-founder Ibra Barbery described the infrastructure as a way for asset managers to operate professional onchain strategies while allowing platforms such as Bitget to integrate them into familiar user experiences. Fluid founder and CEO Samyak Jain also pointed to the role of lending in traditional and decentralized markets, saying the integration would extend the protocol's liquidity infrastructure to tokenized assets widely held in traditional finance.

Launch Timeline and Future Developments

rToken Earn is available from November 16 to eligible non-US users in permitted jurisdictions, starting with rQQQ and rSPY. The yields are variable and not guaranteed, meaning returns may fluctuate based on market conditions and protocol performance. Bitwise's strategy curation service will be introduced at a later date, expanding the range of available investment strategies.

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The launch follows further development of Bitget's tokenized equities offering in 2026. According to DeFiLlama Research, cumulative trading volume for rTokens exceeded $1.86 billion between June and July. In October, Bitget introduced rToken Stock Transfer, a feature that allows eligible users to convert supported brokerage holdings into rTokens through a two-step process. The latest launch extends the role of these assets beyond trading and collateral use by connecting them to on-chain lending strategies.