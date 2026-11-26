Bitget introduces OCN Institutional Loans, allowing clients to use third-party custody assets for up to 4x leverage without transferring holdings, enhancing capital efficiency for institutional traders.

Bitget, identified as the world's largest Universal Exchange, has officially introduced OCN Institutional Loans, a new financial service designed for institutional clients. This launch allows these high-volume traders to borrow against assets they hold with third-party custodians, granting them access to up to 4x leverage without requiring them to transfer custody of their funds to the exchange. The product is a core component of Bitget's On-Chain Network (OCN) initiative, which was introduced earlier this month to bridge the gap between asset security and trading capital.

External Custody Leverage Mechanics

Assets held by external custodians have traditionally offered enhanced security and reduced direct exchange exposure, but they could not always be used efficiently to support active trading activity. OCN Institutional Loans solves this by allowing eligible assets, including USDGO, USDT, and Bitcoin, to generate borrowing capacity directly for trading on Bitget. Institutions can connect multiple custody accounts to a single master account and choose whether each account participates in a risk unit. This structure allows firms to manage separate trading strategies under one parent user ID while keeping their risk profiles independent, ensuring that liabilities are not transferred into custody accounts.

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Risk Unit Configuration and Security

The service enables institutions to maintain their existing custody setup while expanding their trading activity, a feature that addresses the common industry dilemma of choosing between security and efficiency. Each risk unit operates with its own loan-to-value ratio and liquidation parameters, meaning that risks associated with one strategy do not automatically affect other risk units under the same master account. Accounts that do not opt into a risk unit remain outside the arrangement, providing further flexibility. At launch, the service supports major custodians OSL, Copper, and Cactus Custody, ensuring compatibility with established institutional infrastructure.

Executive Vision and Industry Positioning

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, emphasized the strategic importance of this launch, stating that institutions should not have to choose between asset security and capital efficiency. She described this as an industry-first launch that enables clients to keep assets with trusted custody providers while accessing necessary trading capital to scale their strategies on Bitget. This approach reinforces the core principle of OCN, which aims to integrate custody independence with capital efficiency. The exchange noted that interest rates, risk monitoring, and liquidation procedures follow Bitget's existing institutional loan framework, ensuring a familiar and robust risk management environment for users.

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Capital Efficiency and Interest-Free Programs

Eligible institutional clients can also combine OCN Institutional Loans with Bitget's Interest-Free Loan Program, which offers up to 10 million USDT in interest-free borrowing to clients who meet specified trading volume or open-interest targets. The combined offering is intended to give institutions additional flexibility in managing collateral, borrowing costs, and trading exposure while maintaining independent custody arrangements. This dual-access model is designed to support active trading rather than simply providing collateral-based borrowing, allowing firms to optimize their leverage ratios and market positions more effectively.

Market Impact and Strategic Growth

The introduction of OCN Institutional Loans marks a significant shift in how institutional players can interact with crypto derivatives markets without compromising their custody protocols. By decoupling trading capital from physical asset location, Bitget is positioning itself as a premier platform for sophisticated financial entities. This development aligns with broader market trends where institutional adoption requires seamless integration with existing risk management and compliance systems. As more firms adopt this model, the liquidity and depth of the Bitget ecosystem are expected to grow, driven by the increased trading capacity unlocked through external custody integration.